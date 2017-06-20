Nielsen Connected Partner Program

ShopAdvisor, Inc., a leading provider of drive-to-store mobile proximity marketing solutions and an inaugural member of Nielsen’s Connected Partner Program, announced today that it will be participating in Nielsen’s CoNEXTions: A Consumer 360 Conference. ShopAdvisor is a platinum sponsor of the conference. At the show, they will be showcasing the ShopAdvisor Platform and the solutions it has delivered using the Nielsen Connected System data. The Nielsen CoNEXTions conference will be hosted at the JW Marriott L.A. Live, in Los Angeles, CA, June 26 - 28th, bringing together the leading manufacturers, retailers, agencies and technology providers in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

“The Nielsen Connected Partner Program has enabled ShopAdvisor to provide its FMCG customers with deeper insights into product availability and sales lift within the mobile proximity campaigns we power through our platform,” said Bill McLaughlin, SVP Sales and Marketing. “Working with Nielsen, we have developed new services which enable our customers to better optimize their campaign ad spend, make smarter in-flight adjustments, and measure results showing more granular details on actual sales lift and return on ad spend (ROAS).”

The ShopAdvisor Platform enables retailers, brands, agencies and publishers to create proximity marketing campaigns that take consumers from their smartphones into brick and mortar stores at unprecedented levels. ShopAdvisor’s contextually relevant data -- spanning shopper, product and location information, provides the foundation for the development of mobile landing experiences that engage the shopper with the products they want that are closest to their current location. This data also powers context-based messaging, which can include mobile banner ads, push notifications and more, which spur the shopper to take action. ShopAdvisor customers have seen unprecedented results and ROI when combining all of these capabilities in a drive-to-store proximity marketing campaign.

For more information on CoNEXTions 2017 got to: http://www.nielsen.com/us/en/events/consumer-360/conextions.html

For more information on ShopAdvisor and the Nielsen Connected Partner Program please go to http://sites.nielsen.com/connectedpartner/

ABOUT SHOPADVISOR, INC.

ShopAdvisor enables agencies, brands, retailers and shopping malls to power shopping mobile proximity marketing experiences that drive consumers path to purchase in brick-and-mortar locations. The ShopAdvisor Platform continually collects contextualized product, shopper and location data and applies deep analytics to deliver each shopper a uniquely personalized shopping experience that spans from point of discovery on their phone to the store. ShopAdvisor’s customers include Clorox, Dell, Hefty, DelMonte, Dole, P&G, Anheuser Busch, Pepsico, Mediacom/GroupM, Sigma Group, Centro, McCann Erickson, AMP Agency, Blue Chip Marketing, ChannelAdvisor and TPN.