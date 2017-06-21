Custom Essence Inc. Organizational and Operational Changes

"The appointment of Jack to this (CSO) position will bring strategic direction, solid structure, and long term depth to our sales organization."

In an effort to support its rapid growth and expansion, Custom Essence Inc. announces the appointment of Jack Corley to Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of Custom Essence Inc., effective July 1 2017.

Corley joined Custom Essence in July 2014 as President of the Custom Essence Naturals Division and will maintain this position as his duties and responsibilities expand. As CSO, Corley joins the senior leadership team at Custom Essence, and will be responsible for managing and building the sales team, and driving overall sales growth for the company.

Prior to joining Custom Essence Corley held Executive Management positions at IFF for 21 years and Symrise (based on the Trilogy Fragrances acquisition in 2012).

According to Prashun Patel, President of Custom Essence Inc., “The appointment of Jack to this (CSO) position will bring strategic direction, solid structure, and long term depth to our sales organization.”

Additionally, Custom Essence is in the final stages of its compounding automation project. The 18 month installation of the Fricke Concordia II Dosing machine completes in August. The machine will enable the Custom Essence to manufacture around the clock, resulting in a 50-60% expansion in capacity, while allowing the company to maintain its reputation as fast and flexible.

Custom Essence is a mid-sized custom fragrance manufacturer based in Somerset, NJ. Custom Essence creates high quality fragrances through an artful balance of creativity and technical knowledge. A team of master perfumers, evaluators, customer service staff, quality control experts, regulatory professionals, researchers and others come together to create winning fragrances for the next generation of product development.