Montavue Re-seller Progam We just started using Montavue products for our installation company, and not only have we received great feedback from our customers, we now have a solid increase in profits from their competitive re-seller rates

Montavue has officially launched its security system installer, integrator, and dealer program. The new program will offer very competitive pricing on all of their leading edge surveillance equipment, from 4K Ultra HD NVR’s to the latest H.265 4MP IP cameras and everything in between. Montavue is targeting surveillance system installers small and large from around the world, to sell and install their products.

Competitive discounts will be available for all security system packages as well as individual components, such as NVR’s, PoE switches, IP cameras, camera mounts, etc. With Montavue, business is easy, fast, and transparent. They do not charge sales tax, and offer free shipping on all products, no need for special coupons. On top of that, all Montavue products are backed by lifetime US-Based tech support and a standard 2-year warranty, with options for 3 and 5 year.

As the smart-home industry grows, people want surveillance cameras integrated with their home automation systems, such as Control4, Crestron, Vivint, Insteon and more. Montavue cameras integrate with most home automation systems on the market today. With our easy to use IP cameras and NVR’s, system integrators and installers can have homes connected fast. With Montavue’s cutting-edge H.265 4MP IP cameras and 4K NVR’s, the installer’s clients will be stunned with the clarity and quality of the security camera footage.

Whether Montavue is used as a stand-alone security system for home or business, or integrated with a home automation system clients will be impressed. With the free MontavueGO mobile app for tablets and smartphones on iTunes or Google Play store, PC and Mac App, or the web viewer, people have many options to view their security cameras from their mobile devices around the world.

Montavue is accepting security system installers from around the world, doesn’t matter if you are home security system installer in California and New York, or a commercial security system installer/integrator in Florida and Texas, or a different country, they are willing to work with you.

Montavue is also offering demo pricing on their equipment so you can try it, test it, and show customers the value of Montavue products. They offer the pricing on one of each item, from their list of 4 channel, 8 channel, 16 channel, 24 channel (coming soon), and 32 channel 4K NVR’s, 4MP IP cameras such as bullet, dome, and turret security cameras, 4MP motorized vari-focal cameras, and impressive PTZ lineup including 25x PTZ with 500ft IR night vision, 2 4x PTZ cameras, and much more.

Give them a call at 406-272-3479 or visit https://www.montavue.com/dealers-installers/.