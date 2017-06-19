New Elopement Experience Now Offered at Select Velas Resorts

Offering unparalleled experiences for destination weddings, the “Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” Velas Resorts now offers couples a romantic elopement experience should they promptly decide to tie the knot while on their vacation. The Elopement Collection includes an authentic Mayan or Huichol ceremony, bride’s bouquet and groom’s boutonnière, post-ceremony sparkling wine toast and romantic 3-course beach dinner to celebrate on the wedding night. Available through the resorts’ concierge services, couple’s can schedule engagements for ring selections with local Mexican jewelers as well as wedding dress and tuxedo appointments with local boutiques. A single-layer wedding cake is also included with flavors ranging from the traditional vanilla and chocolate to chili mango margarita or passion fruit. Other special package benefits include one-way airport transportation, a romantic newlywed breakfast, 50-minute couple’s massage, an in-suite day-of wedding amenity, a 10% spa boutique discount and more. The package is available at the following Velas Resorts – Casa Velas and Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta and the Grand Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit.

For an authentic wedding ceremony, The Elopement Collection highlights the rich culture of native Mexicans with union ceremonies. The Mayan Ceremony at Grand Velas Riviera Maya features sacred blessings and unification of the couple’s Tzolkins from a Shaman, an ocean ritual, a Mayan song and an instrument ceremony. At the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Velas Vallarta and Casa Velas resorts, The Elopement Collection rite is nothing short of romantic with a traditional Huichol Ceremony that features all-white attire, musicians playing traditional songs and even a Marakame (Huichol shaman priest) to lead the rite.

Available exclusively with the resort concierge, the cost of the Elopement Collection Package is $1,500 USD at both Casa Velas and Velas Vallarta, $2,000 USD at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, and $2,500 USD at Grand Velas Riviera Maya. The package is in addition to the resort nightly rates and must be made a minimum of 48 hours in advance.

Rates start at $161 at Velas Vallarta, $209 at Casa Velas, $319 at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, $427 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya and $615 USD at Grand Velas Los Cabos. All rates are per person, per night, based on double occupancy. All-inclusive rates at Velas Resorts include luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more.

For more information on Velas Resorts Weddings or to book, please call 1-866-868-0922, email weddings(at)velasresorts.com, or visit http://www.velasweddings.com.

About Velas Resorts:

Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos have earned more than 43 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for their services and facilities include Virtuoso’s “Best Spa”, Conde Nast Johansens’ “Most Excellent Resort” and “Most Excellent Spa Hotel” and the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences’ 5 Star Diamond Award. Properties include Casa Velas, a boutique adults-only hotel and ocean club located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course, and Velas Vallarta a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay, both in Puerto Vallarta; the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, located five minutes from Playa del Carmen, offering the most sophisticated, ultra luxury all-inclusive resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. Opened December 20, Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. Velas Resorts feature spacious accommodations, spas, a unique culinary experience at a selection of restaurants, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness centers, personal concierge service, state of the art conference centers, extensive family programs, fully stocked mini bar and more. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts operate Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. http://www.velasresorts.com

