Path to Purchase Leadership University (P2PLU), the retail industry’s only fully integrated end-to-end curriculum that builds shopper-centric skills, has officially launched a suite of online courses for professionals in shopper-related roles.

https://ensembleiq.swoogo.com/P2PLUelearning

After successfully leading live, in-person trainings for thousands of individuals from more than 150 leading retail and consumer brand companies, P2PLU recognized a lack of training opportunities for those unable to leave the office and therefore developed this new e-learning suite of marketing tools.

With courses designed for on-demand consumption, individuals are able to address knowledge gaps at their own pace across diverse topics including shopper marketing, shopper behavior, digital shopper marketing, e-commerce, shopper insights and retail collaboration.

With an 18% boost in employee engagement through the use of e-learning technology (Source: Molly Fletcher Company), shopper-centric companies can use P2PLU to motivate its workforce to be committed to success.

SPECIAL OFFER:

What’s more, to promote professional development during the summer months, P2PLU is offering a limited time discount of more than 30% off (June-August). Learn more today about this one-time offer.

Path to Purchase Leadership University (P2PLU) is the professional development platform of the Path to Purchase Institute, a global association serving the needs of retailers, brand manufacturers solution providers along the path to purchase.