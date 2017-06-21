We’re excited to extend the reach of the SIG and SIG Lite and help companies securely share their responses to a standard adopted by many of the world’s top companies

Whistic, a leading third party security assessment platform, today announced that it has joined the Shared Assessments Program, the member-driven trusted source in third party risk assurance and management. In addition to its membership in the program, Whistic’s platform now supports the Shared Assessments Standard Information Gathering (SIG) questionnaire.

“Third party risk assessments are at the heart of the Whistic platform, which is why our membership in the Shared Assessments Program is a great strategic fit,” said Josh Mortensen, CEO of Whistic. “Our decision to join the program allows Whistic to leverage the collective wisdom of the Shared Assessments Program risk management professionals and also gives our customers the ability to request and respond to the SIG questionnaire in a more streamlined, collaborative, online user experience. We’re excited to extend the reach of the SIG and SIG Lite and help companies securely share their responses to a standard adopted by many of the world’s top companies.”

Serving information security teams in the United States and Europe, the Whistic security assessment platform simplifies the end-to-end assessment process and delivers visibility into third-party security risk that has historically been trapped in static questionnaires. Whistic simplifies and automates the sending, receiving and scoring of security profiles against widely adopted standards at scale as a part of the growing trend toward greater scrutiny of third-party security. Whistic’s membership in the Shared Assessments Program, as well as its support of other leading standards and widely accepted frameworks, reinforces the company’s focus on enhancing the tools that companies already trust in order to understand the security posture of their third-party relationships.

“We commend Whistic for licensing the Shared Assessments content to advance best practices in third party risk management and look forward to having them as a part of the program. The Shared Assessments Program Tools are developed and refined by our membership and reflect the best thinking in third party risk,” said Catherine A. Allen, chairman and CEO, The Santa Fe Group, the strategic advisory group that manages the program.

About the Shared Assessments Program

The Shared Assessments Program is the trusted source in third party risk management, with more than a decade of developing program resources. Shared Assessments helps organizations effectively manage the critical components of the vendor risk management lifecycle that are: creating efficiencies and lowering costs for all participants; kept current with regulations, industry standards and guidelines and the current threat environment; and adopted globally across a broad range of industries both by service providers and their customers. Shared Assessments membership and use of the Shared Assessments member-driven Program Tools offers companies and their service providers a standardized, more efficient and less costly means of conducting rigorous assessments of controls for IT and data security, privacy and business resiliency. The Shared Assessments Program is managed by The Santa Fe Group (http://www.santa-fe-group.com), a strategic advisory company providing unparalleled expertise to leading financial institutions, healthcare payers and providers, law firms, educational institutions, retailers, utilities and other critical infrastructure organizations. The core of The Santa Fe Group’s belief system is that, despite how complicated the world of commerce might be, business can—and should—be a good citizen. Corporations should be built on a foundation to provide greater good to society. For more information on Shared Assessments, please visit: .

For more information, visit https://www.sharedassessments.org, read the latest on the Shared Assessments blog (https://sharedassessments.org/blog/) or follow Shared Assessments on Twitter @SA_Program (https://twitter.com/SA_Program).

About Whistic

Located in the heart of the Silicon Slopes in Utah, Whistic is a leading third-party security assessment platform. Built for information security teams looking to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and scope of their third-party security assessment program, Whistic enhances productivity and unlocks insights traditionally trapped in static security questionnaires. Using the platform’s intelligent and automated recurring assessments, Whistic customers eliminate the administrative burdens of back-and-forth third-party requests and free up time to focus on security. The Whistic platform is designed for an intuitive and collaborative user experience and harnesses the wisdom of hundreds of security professionals to deliver risk insights through its proprietary CrowdConfidence scoring algorithm.

For more information, visit https://www.whistic.com, read the latest on the Whistic blog (https://blog.whistic.com) or follow Whistic on Twitter @Whistic_inc (https://twitter.com/whistic_inc).