AIGAC Releases 2017 MBA Applicant Survey: The Millennial Paradox

The 2017 MBA Applicant Survey, released today by the Association of Independent Graduate Admissions Consultants (AIGAC), confirms the values that Millennials bring to the business school admissions process. It also reveals an interesting paradox.

On one hand, Millennials love the immediacy of information available in today’s digital world, yet they also place a high importance on personal attention and human connection.

Likewise, the application pool continues to include candidates with divergent professional and personal backgrounds, yet there is a commonality of concerns and preferences regarding the admissions process.

1. Millennials Love Information

The survey reveals that candidates continue to use websites most frequently (86%) for school-related information sources. However, MBA rankings (79%) are the most influential for external sources of information. Indeed, reputation continues to drive candidates’ initial b-school list.

The accessibility of online information also means that applicants respond well to innovation in the admissions process. For example, as information about video essays has appeared online, candidates’ comfort level has increased.

2. Millennials Value Deep Connections

At the same time, Millennials demonstrate that more and more information at their fingertips doesn’t satisfy their need for personal understanding and a personal touch.

Once applicants have a baseline of knowledge, they seek out trusted advisors to gain additional perspectives. Applicants routinely seek the advice of current students, and 45% of those who do say that current students are the most valuable information source. They also welcome advice from friends, family members, and admissions consultants.

In fact applicants who used a consultant find rankings less important—while 31% of all applicants surveyed considered rankings to be their most valuable source of independent information, only 21% of those who worked with admissions consultants thought so.

Admissions officers also play an important role in the decision-making process and earn high marks for friendliness, responsiveness, and personal attention. This year, the ten schools that ranked highest in getting to know applicants well were those that gave applicants a change to express their unique selves, either through effective applications or admissions offices that leave applicants feeling as though they’ve been listened to. Applicants praised admissions officers who treated them as a person rather than a number.

The ten schools ranked highest in getting to know applicants well include, in order:

1. ESADE

2. Vanderbilt (Owen)

3. Dartmouth (Tuck)

4. IE

5. Duke (Fuqua)

6. INSEAD

7. University of Michigan (Ross)

8. Cambridge (Judge)

9. Harvard (HBS)

10. IESE

3. Millennials are Willing to Act on Advice

This year, 39% of survey participants indicated that their admissions consultant encouraged them to apply to a school they had not previously considered. In 2016, 29% of survey participants said that their admissions consultant suggested the same.

Applicants outside the U.S. were more likely to say their consultant suggested schools that the applicant hadn’t previously considered compared to those who live in the U.S. (44% vs. 35%, respectively).

In addition, the greater the number of programs to which candidates applied, the more likely they are to have used a consultant, indicating the supportive role that consultants play in encouraging applicants to apply to schools not previously

considered. For example, 49% of applicants who used a consultant applied to 4-6 schools compared to 31% of all applicants surveyed.

Millennials have Divergent Career Interests/Concerns about Costs

Slightly more than half of applicants (52%) said they applied to MBA programs to acquire new information, skills, or knowledge. The second highest reason for applying for an MBA was to access job prospects/change careers (48%). Of note, a similar percentage of applicants indicate wanting to make a positive difference in society (36%) or increasing their salary (37%).

Regardless of intended career, candidates are aware of the significant cost of an MBA. However, the survey revealed that many hold off until later in the process to explore funding. An analysis by gender revealed that 43% of women figure out how to finance their MBA after acceptance compared to 32% of men.

Since 2009, the AIGAC MBA Applicant Survey has solicited feedback on the business school admissions process from MBA applicants around the world. The survey covers each stage of the admissions process, ranging from resources applicants first use to research programs, what factors are important to their decision-making, to career and salary expectations.

AIGAC 2017 Survey Chair Scott Shrum of Veritas Prep will present the survey data and insights at this year’s annual conference in Berkeley, California on June 19, along with committee members Scott Edinburgh of Personal MBA Coach and Barbara Coward of Enrollment Strategies. Mike Hanus of Constituent Research, which helped design and execute the survey, and provided all survey analyses, will also present the findings. The 2017 AIGAC Applicant Survey results and findings can be downloaded from http://aigac.org/for-media/application-survey/.

Additionally, Andrea Sparrey of The Sparrey Consulting Group and Vince Ricci of Agos Japan will present the survey findings alongside Mike Hanus at the 2017 Annual Conference of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) in San Francisco, California, on June 23. Thank you to committee member Stephen Round of Round One Admissions Consulting for his valuable contributions as well.

Over 50 admissions consultants from more than a dozen countries, as well as admissions directors and deans from leading business schools around the world, will attend this year’s conference at The Tuck School of Business (Dartmouth College), Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley), Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University), Sloan School of Management (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Columbia Business School, Booth School of Business (University of Chicago), Ross School of Business (University of Michigan), Yale School of Management, London Business School, and many other top-ranked MBA programs in the United Stated and around the world.

Survey participants represent 73 countries

More than 2,800 applicants completed the survey between March 2 and April 30, 2017. They include 750 respondents who intend to enroll by January 2018 or sooner. The majority are male (61%) and 57% live in the U.S. At the time they completed the survey 50% of these applicants had already decided where they will attend.

