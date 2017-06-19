Jeff Weber - Managing Director, The McLean Group As a former real estate developer, I implicitly understand the issues confronting my sponsor clients, from escrow deadlines to governmental entitlements to financing challenges to construction problems to market acceptance.

The McLean Group, a national middle market investment bank, has established a new Real Estate Practice Group with the addition of Managing Director Jeff Weber. The Real Estate Practice Group will operate out of The McLean Group's offices in Newport Beach, CA.

Mr. Weber brings to The McLean Group 36 years of commercial real estate investment and development experience within the retail, office, medical office, industrial, multi-family residential, single-family residential and self-storage sectors. He previously worked for industry leaders such as Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Services (pre-CBRE) and SDC Development, and has owned and managed projects for affiliates of J Weber Group, a company that he founded in 1985. More recently, Mr. Weber was a principal with Resco Self-Storage, LLC, the Southern California developer/co-owner of self-storage projects with Shurgard Storage Centers (and then its successor Public Storage), with whom Resco developed, owned and managed a portfolio valued in excess of $200MM.

While occasionally engaged by investors on buy-side assignments, Mr. Weber is typically engaged by quality, seasoned operators, throughout the U.S. and across all RE asset classes, to (a) place equity and/or mezzanine debt financing into various real estate investment and development projects, (b) place platform-level joint venture financing into real estate operating enterprises and/or (c) market various real estate fund investment opportunities. Given the legacy and core competencies of The McLean Group, Mr. Weber also intends to expand the scope of the Real Estate Practice to include M&A activities and enterprise valuations within the real estate space.

Mr. Weber stated, "As a former real estate developer, I implicitly understand the issues confronting my sponsor clients, from escrow deadlines to governmental entitlements to financing challenges to construction problems to market acceptance. I also understand, from an investor's perspective, the need to properly align a given opportunity with the investment mandate, risk tolerance and overall suitability. I am honored to work at an investment bank with the reputation of The McLean Group where I can help match these operators with the right providers of equity capital."

Joe Golden, a Principal at The McLean Group, stated, "The McLean Group is very pleased and excited to have Jeff Weber join its practice to lead our Real Estate industry group. To successfully advise real estate clients, one needs to have deep market knowledge and industry relationships. With his long successful track record as a real estate operator, Jeff definitely has these qualities. Furthermore, he is creative in and passionate about delivering superb client service which makes him a perfect fit for The McLean Group's mission of delivering very high quality service."

Mr. Weber may be reached at 949.955.3555 or JWeber(at)McLeanLLC.com