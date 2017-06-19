Aeroflow Breastpumps announced their partnership with Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, a health care company that offers health insurance plans to families and individuals who qualify for government-sponsored programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Aeroflow Breastpumps will be the sole provider of breast pumps for Molina members effective July 2017.

“We are delighted to partner with Molina Healthcare of South Carolina to provide new mothers with breast pumps,” said Amanda Baethke, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Aeroflow. “Our passion lies in supporting growing families during their breastfeeding journey and we are overjoyed at the prospect of helping Molina support healthy babies and mothers.”

To further assist breastfeeding mothers, Molina offers car seats to ensure the baby’s safety when discharged from the hospital. The plan also provides resources and education to help mothers utilize all the benefits covered by their insurance. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina’s Pregnancy Rewards program identifies pregnant women to encourage them to complete important preventive exams and screenings to achieve improved health outcomes for both the mothers and their new babies.

“Molina is excited for the opportunity to partner with Aeroflow Breastpumps and further serve local parents in our community,” said Thomas Lindquist, President of Molina Healthcare of South Carolina. “Aeroflow shares our mission of providing quality care to those in need and improving the overall wellbeing of our members and their children.”

Aeroflow Breastpumps will provide nursing mothers with a Tomy Quiet Expressions or Motif breast pump, which can be ordered by phone or online through the Aeroflow Breastpumps website. The breast pump will be delivered to Molina members at no charge. The Aeroflow Breastpumps team will also attend local baby showers and maternity related events hosted by Molina to answer questions and network with new moms to support them throughout their breastfeeding journey.

About Aeroflow Breastpumps

Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for their breast pump through their insurance and the Affordable Care Act. To learn more about Aeroflow Breastpumps and getting a breast pump through insurance, visit https://aeroflowbreastpumps.com.

About Molina Healthcare of South Carolina

Since 2013, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. From the beginning and through today, their mission has been to bring high-quality and cost-effective health care to kids, adults, seniors, families and people with disabilities. As of March 2017, the company serves approximately 111,000 members through Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid (Dual) health programs across South Carolina. Molina’s state Provider Network includes 2,695 primary care physicians, 8,425 specialist physicians and 97 hospitals. Visit molinahealthcare.com to learn more.