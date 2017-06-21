Dr. Peter Meintjes to Assume CEO Role at Omixon

Global molecular diagnostics company Omixon, headquartered in Budapest with US offices in Cambridge, MA, announce today that Dr. Peter Meintjes, current Chief Commercial Officer, will assume the role of CEO, and Tim Hague, current CEO will step into a consultancy role and remains a shareholder in Omixon.

Tim joined Omixon in 2010, stepping up from CTO to CEO in 2013, and successfully transitioned the company through a major pivot, taking Omixon from a bioinformatics start-up to its current position as a world leading molecular diagnostics company in HLA transplantation testing.

Tim says "I'm very proud of taking Omixon from a pre-revenue startup to its current position as the world leader in HLA Typing by NGS. The time is right for Pete to become Omixon’s new CEO, and for me to begin pursuing other opportunities. I'd like to praise the huge dedication and effort of everyone involved in the company, and I wish Pete and the team the very best of success moving forward.”

Pete joined Omixon in 2014 as a member of the executive management team, and as Chief Commercial Officer worked closely with Tim to set Omixon’s strategic direction, leading the commercialization of Holotype HLA. He has significantly influenced the performance of the company, and been instrumental in Omixon’s transition to become a molecular diagnostics company. As CEO he will assume additional leadership responsibility and expand Omixon’s focus into new verticals within HLA Typing and transplantation testing.

Dr. Meintjes says “This is an exciting time to be stepping into the CEO role - with excellent year over year top line revenue growth and the prospect of launching new products in Q3 and Q4 of 2017, Omixon will continue its commitment to building the best products for the transplantation community.”

About Omixon

Omixon is a global molecular diagnostics company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, that commercializes disruptive innovations specializing in targeted applications for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data. The Omixon Holotype HLA™ product combines a targeted HLA Assay and the Omixon HLA Twin™ software to deliver the most accurate high-resolution HLA genotyping available. In addition to analyzing targeted data from any NGS instrument, Omixon HLA Twin can be used to analyze the HLA region from Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) data. Omixon maintains an active grant-funded research program and assists scientists and clinicians to analyze the most challenging genomic regions including HLA, KIR, ABO, BRCA and CFTR. For more information, visit http://www.omixon.com