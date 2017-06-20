Elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea, managing partner at Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP With the average monthly cost of a nursing home in the New York metro area being approximately $14,000 to $15,000 per month, failure to plan ahead can have devastating financial consequences.

More than 20 percent of U.S. residents are projected to be aged 65 and over by 2029 (U.S. Census) and, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 70 percent will need long-term care at some point in their lives. Elder law attorneys Anthony J. Enea and Sara E. Meyers of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP in White Plains, N.Y. recently addressed the importance of estate and long-term care planning for seniors at an education program for the Rockland Chapter of the New York Society of CPAs.

The program, “Critical Issues Facing Senior Clients,” marked the latest speaking engagement for Anthony Enea and Sara Meyers, both highly regarded for their expertise, integrity and fierce commitment to the protection of the rights of seniors, the disabled and their families.

“With the average monthly cost of a nursing home in the New York metro area being approximately $14,000 to $15,000 per month, failure to plan ahead can have devastating financial consequences,” said Mr. Enea, who lectured on protecting assets from the cost of long-term care. “Two documents of great importance to seniors as they age are the Durable General Power of Attorney and Health Care Proxy. The execution of a sufficiently broad POA and HCP will alleviate significant potential problems for both the senior and his or her family.”

Named Westchester County’s Leading Elder Care Attorney at the Above the Bar Awards and Best Lawyers’ 2017 Trusts & Estates “Lawyer of the Year” in White Plains, Mr. Enea is president of the Westchester County Bar Foundation and past chair of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law Section. His practice areas include elder law; Medicaid asset protection trusts; Medicaid applications (home care and nursing home); special needs planning; guardianships (Article 81 and 17-A); and wills, trusts and estates.

Ms. Meyers lectured on utilizing Medicaid home care as a first option, including eligibility requirements and the application process.

“New York State has long been committed to allowing seniors to ‘age in place’ with Medicaid as the primary funding source for most home care services,” said Ms. Meyers. “Medicaid recipients and applicants eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid (known as dual eligibles) are required to enroll with a Medicaid Managed Long Term Care provider. It’s important to remember, however, that the MLTC provider is not your friend or advocate. Consulting an elder law attorney is the best way to ensure that an applicant will receive the coverage he or she needs to maintain appropriate home care services – both now and in the future.”

An authority on Medicaid and special needs planning, Ms. Meyers’ practice areas include elder law; home health care; Medicaid planning; wills, trusts and estates; and guardianships. She is a past chair of the Westchester County Bar Association’s Elder Law Committee. A frequent lecturer for both the WCBA and NYSBA, Ms. Meyers is also an editor of the Westchester County Bar Journal and the NYSBA Elder Law Section’s Elder and Special Needs Law Journal.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street in White Plains, N.Y. with additional offices in Somers, N.Y.

