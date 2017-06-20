The inner life of a beautiful soul lost too early to cancer

Boulevard Books is proud to publish JOY: A Mother's Love Knows No Boundaries by Diane Leyden. Organized and edited by daughters, Tammy Vinciguerra and Hope Fuller, this book for the ages recounts the early life of the author Diane Leyden.

Taken much too early by cancer, Diane Leyden writes with wit and deep meaning about her early life as a woman and a mother. The author takes us back in time on a trip that spans a human life that was taken much too early by the tragedy that is cancer.

Book launch will be held on June 27th, 7 pm at The American Cancer Society located at 1200 South Ave, Suite 305, Staten Island, NY. Books will be available to purchase for $15 and all profits from the sale will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Boulevard Books is an educational publishing company founded in 2010 by educator and author Avi Gvili.