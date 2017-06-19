Gaudreau Group Awarded 2017 Business of the Year

Jules Gaudreau, The Gaudreau Group; Ed Zemba, ERC5; Jules Gaudreau III, The Gaudreau Group; Nancy Connor, ERC5; Joe Lawler, The Gaudreau Group "We are deeply honored to be the inaugural winner of this award. Everyone at The Gaudreau Group cares about the communities we serve. We’re proud of our efforts to make Western Mass a better place to live and work." - Jules Gaudreau, President

The East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce (ERC5) awarded their inaugural Business of the Year honor to The Gaudreau Group on June 15, 2017.

The award recognizes an ERC5 business or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the Massachusetts communities of Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Wilbraham, Hampden, and Ludlow. In addition to exhibiting an exceptional commitment to excellence, The Gaudreau Group has made the Five Town Footprint a better place to live.

“We are deeply honored to be the inaugural winner of this award. Everyone at The Gaudreau Group cares about the communities we serve. We’re proud of our efforts to make Western Mass a better place to live and work,” says Jules Gaudreau, President of The Gaudreau Group.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Wilbraham, The Gaudreau Group is a fourth generation, family owned independent Insurance and Financial Services firm which insures over 6,000 businesses and families in 14 states. Their team is comprised of 30 professionals, including one of the largest Employee Benefits divisions in the region.