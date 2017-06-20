Les Trois Petits Cochons Debuts New Sausages at Summer Fancy Food Show

We are thrilled to have the chance to give this year's attendees the first taste of our newest sausages...and to showcase the rest of our growing product line that offers more innovation and variety for consumers than ever before

Les Trois Petits Cochons, creator of authentic artisanal pâtés and charcuterie, will showcase a selection of its newest offerings at this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center in New York on June 25-27 (Booth #636). This year’s attendees will get a first look at the brand’s two new summer-ready sausage flavors, Chicken Provençale and Chicken Merguez, alongside the innovative Organic and Pre-Sliced collections and other fresh additions to the product line.

Since 1975, Les Trois Petits Cochons has been a leader in artisanal pâtés and charcuterie and continues to innovate within the category while still adhering to the brand’s standard of excellence and authenticity. In addition to the new summer-ready sausages, the brand will be launching a retail duck fat product at the show. The product is gluten and pork-free, and this year’s show attendees will get the first look. These new additions join Les Trois Petits Cochons’ recently released line of organic pâté, mousse, and the brand new Organic Whole Wheat Petits Toasts for retail, now available at specialty food markets nationwide. The company also released a line of convenient pre-sliced charcuterie last summer, perfect for quick and easy entertaining and summer picnicking. Attendees at this year’s show will have the opportunity to taste these offerings, in addition to the all-new Jambon de Bayonne, an incredibly special product Les Trois Petits Cochons is importing in partnership with Maison Mayté.

“The Summer Fancy Food Show is always a great opportunity to observe what innovations are happening within the specialty food industry,” said David Kemp, CEO of Les Trois Petits Cochons. “We are thrilled to have the chance to give this year’s attendees the first taste of our newest sausages, just in time for summer grilling season, and to showcase the rest of our growing product line that offers more innovation and variety for consumers than ever before.”

Les Trois Petits Cochons will sample the following products at the Summer Fancy Food Show:

● Chicken Provençale: Inspired by a warm, sunny day in the Provence region of France, the brand’s Chicken Provençale Sausage is bursting with flavor. Shallots, sundried tomatoes, peas, carrots and other veggies are seasoned with a custom herb blend, combined with Chablis wine and chicken, packed in lamb casing and then fully cooked.

● Chicken Merguez: Packed in lamb casing and hand-cut, Les Trois Petits Cochons’ Chicken Merguez Sausage is made with chicken, harissa and chili pepper paste. Traditional Merguez Sausage originated in North Africa and is popular in the Middle East and Northern Europe – particularly in France. It is characteristically piquant.

● Chicken Sausage with Spinach and Gruyere Cheese: Packed in lamb casing and hand-cut, the sausage is made with chicken, spinach, gruyere cheese and additional spices.

● Organic Mousse aux Cèpes (Organic Chicken Liver, Pork & Wild Mushroom Mousse): A mélange of organic chicken liver, organic cèpes, and organic white wine, the new Organic Mousse aux Cèpes is smooth in texture and rich in flavor.

● Organic Pâté de Campagne (Organic Pâté de Campagne): The traditional French pâté, Les Trois Petits Cochons’ Organic Pȃté de Campagne is made with coarsely ground organic pork meat, organic pork liver and seasoned with organic onions, organic garlic and other organic spices.

● Organic Pâté aux Pommes et Cidre (Organic Chicken Pâté with Apples and Cider): The pork-free Organic Pȃté aux Pommes et Cidre is a coarse and savory blend of organic chicken, organic chicken liver, organic apples and organic apple cider.

● Pre-sliced Saucisson Sec: A savory blend of pork, sea salt and several other spices, this time-honored recipe from the Pyrenees Mountains of France is hearty in texture and rich in flavor. Handmade in the USA.

● Pre-sliced Saucisson Sec aux Herbes de Provence: A savory blend of pork, salt, and a bouquet of carefully selected French herbs, including Thyme, Rosemary, and Lavender, this time-honored recipe from the Pyrenees Mountains of France is hearty in texture and rich in flavor. Handmade in the USA.

● Maison Mayté Jambon de Bayonne: Ham that has been hand-rubbed with Salies-de-Béarn and then dried in the open air for 10-12 months, the Jambon de Bayonne has a balanced and nutty flavor that pairs best with a light-bodied white wine.

● Organic Whole Wheat Petits Toasts: Organic whole wheat mini toasts with a crusty texture and mild taste, an ideal pairing for pȃtés or cheeses.

To learn more about Les Trois Petits Cochons’ new sausages and the rest of its product offerings, stop by Booth #636 at the Summer Fancy Food Show or visit its new, redesigned website at http://www.3pigs.com.

About Les Trois Petits Cochons:

Les Trois Petits Cochons combines high quality ingredients with time-honored French recipes to create award-winning pâtés, charcuterie, and other authentic French offerings. Known for the superior taste and quality of its products, the brand, whose name means “The Three Little Pigs,” was founded in New York City’s Greenwich Village by chefs Alain Sinturel and Jean Pierre Pradie in 1975. Today, with an emphasis on handcrafted, artisanal excellence, Les Trois Petits Cochons provides an unparalleled taste experience that can be found in five-star restaurants and specialty food retailers across the country as well as in its online store. Customers can order and learn more about Les Trois Petits Cochons at http://www.3pigs.com.