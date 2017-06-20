“We are thrilled to be giving out six awards for the maximum amount of $2,500 per student totaling $15,000 in scholarships,” David Schofield, Executive Director of the Jon Henderson Memorial Scholarship and CEO of Restaurant Revolution Technologies.

The Jon Henderson Memorial Scholarship is pleased to announce that six students hailing from Southern California region universities with active Kappa Sigma fraternity chapters and colonies have been awarded scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year.

“We are thrilled to be giving out six awards for the maximum amount of $2,500 per student totaling $15,000 in scholarships,” stated David Schofield, Executive Director of the Jon Henderson Memorial Scholarship and CEO of Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. “The level of interest from applicants and award recipients continues to expand throughout Southern California and continues to augment the legacy of Jon’s love for the Kappa Sigma fraternity and it’s brotherhood.”

This year’s award winners are: Aaron Atchison, Juan Anaya, Justin Padilla, Mason Paine, Blake Pinyan, Sam Wilson of San Diego State University.

Each award winner was selected from a pool of Southern California region undergraduate and graduate student applicants based on their academic achievements, community service accomplishments, work experience and leadership involvement within their local chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. All submissions were weighted and scored by a panel of judges led by David Schofield for award recommendation regulated by the San Diego Foundation.

The Jon Henderson Memorial Scholarship was founded in 2010 by Kappa Sigma Brothers David Schofield and Dieter Baier, at the behest of the last will and testament of fellow brother Jon Henderson following his death resulting from a near nine year battle with cancer. Jon’s vision was to provide financial resources and support for students of the Kappa Sigma fraternity who clearly display the leadership and academic qualities that are part of the core essence of being in the fraternity and for their families who need some assistance.

Since its inception, the Jon Henderson Memorial Scholarship has partnered with the San Diego Foundation whose sole purpose is to promote and increase effective and responsible charitable giving and manages more than $636 million in assets. During the first six years of the partnership, 23 scholarships were awarded. With this year’s group of six recipients, the total number of students receiving awards since its inception is 29 totaling $72,500.

About Jon Henderson Memorial Scholarship

The Jon Henderson Memorial Scholarship seeks to enrich the lives of currently enrolled university undergraduate and graduate student Kappa Sigma brothers excelling in leadership, academics, and brotherhood, and solidifying the legacy of a man, Jon Henderson, who was a shining example of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

About San Diego Foundation

Founded in 1975, The San Diego Foundation’s purpose is to promote and increase effective and responsible charitable giving. The Foundation manages more than $636 million in assets, almost half of which reside in permanent endowment funds that extend the impact of today’s gifts to future generations. Since its inception, The Foundation has granted more than $860 million to the San Diego region’s nonprofit community. For additional information, please visit The San Diego Foundation at http://www.sdfoundation.org.

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (RRT) provides popular restaurant chains nationwide easy-to-implement phone, online and mobile takeout, order management, customer loyalty and catering solutions that enable restaurant operators to offer their takeout customers a consistently professional and delightful ordering experience where the customer rarely waits on hold, speaks to a friendly and knowledgeable menu-certified virtual waiter, and can be confident that the order is accurate. It’s what we refer to as going Beyond Takeout®. The turnkey, patented takeout order management software system provides a positive ROI by reducing operational costs, while increasing the number of orders and improving profits by leveraging the feature rich call center, online and mobile ordering platforms all integrated with top POS systems that service a majority of restaurant’s nationally. Visit us online at: http://www.rrtusa.com.