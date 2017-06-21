Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. (“Redhawk”), a leading provider of investment management and fiduciary services, introduced FiduciaryShield™, an exclusive toolset for advisors to operate as a full fiduciary for clients. FiduciaryShield™ enables advisors to truly differentiate their offering and navigate the shifting fiduciary landscape.

Redhawk developed FiduciaryShield™ from their vast knowledge and experience serving as an ERISA 3(38) investment manager for many qualified retirement plans throughout the US. “It was a natural for Redhawk to port over the comprehensive fiduciary process we developed for ERISA plans to the wealth management space. We’ve been serving as an ERISA investment fiduciary for so many years and now advisors can leverage this proven process for their individual IRA clients.” said Dan Hunt, CEO of Redhawk.

On June 9, 2017, virtually all financial institutions offering investment-related services to retirement clients through advisors will be deemed to be fiduciary advisors under the Fiduciary Rule. From a very basic standpoint, it means that the advisor needs to act in the best interest of the client. The advisor can charge no more than a reasonable fee for his or her services, and must act with the skill, due diligence and knowledge expected of someone familiar with the responsibilities of being an advisor. Conflicts of interest must also be avoided.

“As a result of the application of the DOL Fiduciary Rule, virtually all firms and their advisors will be deemed to be fiduciary investment advisors when advising retirement clients. The use of Redhawk’s fiduciary process may enable investment advisor representatives (“IARs”) and registered representatives to provide investment advice to IRA owners without exposing the IARs and registered representatives to significant fiduciary risk. As a result of our comprehensive review, it is our opinion that the use of Redhawk’s fiduciary process will assist IARs and registered representatives in protecting against fiduciary risk and related fiduciary liability by aiding the IAR or registered representative to meet the best interest standard under the BICE .” said Marcia S. Wagner, The Wagner Law Group.

About Redhawk Wealth Advisors

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory (“RIA”) firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides wealth management, retirement plan, and practice management services to independent advisor representatives and their clients. The firm has been providing investment management solutions since 2008 and currently manages over $900M in client assets. To learn more, visit http://www.redhawkwa.com.

About The Wagner Law Group

Since 1996, The Wagner Law Group has provided a practical approach and sophisticated legal solutions while offering the personalized attention of a boutique law firm. Our practice areas include: ERISA and Employee Benefits, Employment, Labor and Human Resources, Welfare Benefits, Investment Management, Privacy and Security, Corporate, Tax, Estate Planning and Administration, Real Estate and Litigation.

With 27 attorneys, seven of whom are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell – a ranking which recognizes very high to preeminent legal abilities and ethical standards – we work with clients in more than 45 states and several foreign countries. We are proud to have one of the largest ERISA Law groups in the country, and we have law offices in Boston, Washington DC, Palm Beach Gardens, St. Louis, San Francisco and Tampa. The Wagner Law Group is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. To learn more, visit wagnerlawgroup.com.