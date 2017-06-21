We really appreciate and thank our staff for contributing ongoing and meaningful feedback towards the continuous development of our company’s culture and success.

HFA continues its tradition of excellence by being named to the list of multidiscipline architecture and engineering “Best Firms to Work For” by the Zweig Group for the third consecutive year.

This year’s list moves HFA up seven places in the nationwide rankings over last year, from No. 42 in 2016 to No. 35 in 2017.

The award recognizes top architecture, structural engineering, civil engineering, environmental and multidiscipline firms in the United States and Canada based on workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates and more, according to the Zweig Group website. The criteria also include a satisfaction survey from employees.

“It’s a great honor for HFA to be recognized again as one of the Best Firms to Work For,” said Larry Lott, President and COO. “We really appreciate and thank our staff for contributing ongoing and meaningful feedback towards the continuous development of our company’s culture and success.”

The award will be conferred this year at the Hot Firm and A/E Industry Awards Conference being held Sept. 21-22 in Seattle, Washington.

The higher ranking comes after a year of growth for the Bentonville, Ark.-based firm, which added offices in Boston, Fort Worth and Mexico City.

About HFA

HFA began in 1990 as Harrison French Architecture in Bentonville by Harrison French and has grown to a multi-disciplinary design firm with more than 200 employees and additional offices in Boston, MA, and Fort Worth, TX. HFA provides Architecture, Interior Design, MEP Engineering, Fire Protection, Structural Engineering, Civil Engineering and Landscape Design services to the retail, commercial and assisted living markets nationwide. The firm has participated in projects nationwide and holds professional licenses in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. Please visit us at http://www.hfa-ae.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @HFA_AE or on Facebook at Facebook.com/HFAAEHome/.

