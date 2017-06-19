With Florida’s hot and humid summer months about to begin, MaintenX International wants to help local facilities with frequently reported plumbing problems. The company’s plumbing professionals are here to help solve all your plumbing needs.

“No business owner or facility manager wants to hear their company has a plumbing problem, especially in the middle of summer when water usage is at an all-time high,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “There are plenty of things you can do to make sure your plumbing systems keep flowing smoothly so you can focus on running your business.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its network of highly trained technicians have helped businesses and facilities with their plumbing systems. Below are the five most common plumbing problems for businesses and how to prevent them:

1. Clogged Sinks

Clogged sinks are a common plumbing problem in many facilities, especially restaurants. Sink drains can become backed up by washing items down the sink (such as large pieces of food, paper waste and toothpicks). Add in soda, coffee and grease, which can all build-up along the side of the piping, and you create a gunky mess that prevents your water flow. Be sure to place a trash can next to the sink to prevent unwanted items from making it into the drain. It is also a good idea to install a strainer or screen to stop waste from entering your sink.

2. Backed-Up Drains

In large facility buildings and warehouses, floor drains can also become blocked with debris. Between dirt and other garbage that gets swept into the drain, your building’s floor drain can back-up quickly if not taken care of properly. It’s important to install a basket to stop all this trash from entering your pipes. It’s also important to educate your staff on proper procedures for clean-up.

3. Leaks

Plumbing leaks are caused by all kinds of things. Rapid changes in temperature can cause your pipes to expand and contract. Storing items near pipes, such as under a kitchen sink, can lead to constant bumps and shifts that can cause leaks. Rust, corrosion and broken seals are also common. The best way to remove the risk of leaky plumbing is to have a proper preventative maintenance plan. This is especially important during summer months, when water usage generally tends to increase.

4. Toilet Problems

A clogged toilet can hurt your business and leave customers unhappy. Most often, toilets become clogged when individuals flush items that should be thrown away. To eliminate this possibility, install air dryers for customers to dry their hands instead of paper towels. Be sure to have plenty of garbage cans in restrooms to prevent waste products from being flushed. Finally, use water filtration systems to filter sand and debris from incoming water.

5. Water Heater Issues

The most common problems with water heaters are thermostats, thermal-expansion tanks, shut-off valves and pipe leaks. To prevent issues with your system, a strong preventative maintenance plan is important. Every six months, flush out the water heater to remove the sediment, which can burn out the heater elements. This is especially helpful if you are in an area with hard water.