Altec Products, Inc., a leader in document management and workflow solutions, announced today they will be presenting at the BAASS Business Solutions conference in Barbados and the Bahamas June 20 and 22 respectively.

At BAASS Connect Caribbean 2017, Altec will highlight DocLink, the company’s Sage-endorsed document management solution, which allows users to fully utilize and enhance their Sage ERP solutions by providing improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. DocLink offers a secure, single repository to store, search for, retrieve and send all documents, effectively eliminating the need to file paper documents.

Altec will also be presenting, “Going Paperless in a Data-Driven World” at the conference, offering attendees advice and real-world case studies for how to transform their paper-inundated office into a more streamlined, efficient, cost-saving paperless environment. DocLink:



Eliminates paper based bottlenecks like AP invoice approval

Saves time and focus on more strategic tasks like expanding your business

Eradicates file cabinets and the time spent filing and re-filing

Eliminates the need to chase down paper, view documents right within Sage

Provides better accessibility to information

Increases control and visibility of transactions

Altec president and COO Don Howren states, “All around the globe, offices continue to deal with a great amount of paper. Paper coming in, going out, passing through their organization – every day. Effectively tracking those various documents is both costly and difficult. Events like BAASS Connect Caribbean provide a great opportunity for Altec to share with international users how DocLink’s full integration to their Sage solution creating a productive organization functioning at full capacity.”

BAASS Connect Caribbean 2017 has been designed to bring technology experts face-to-face with industry end-users to help them solve important business goals. Attendees can get up close and personal with solutions and services designed to support their business growth while also connecting with and getting inspired by business and thought leaders, entrepreneurs, experts, and peers.

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as, Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP B1, and Amtech to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.

