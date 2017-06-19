Brady Gibson Opens TruBlue Business in West Houston

Ellie and Brady Gibson When you call TruBlue, our number one goal is to provide you with value. We listen to your needs, come up with options that best suit your budget, and streamline the process to ensure your optimal satisfaction.

Veteran Brady Gibson is pleased to announce the launch of his new small business, TruBlue of West Houston.

TruBlue offers handyman services, maid and cleaning services, lawn care, emergency repairs, seasonal projects, a home watch program, a senior accessibility program and more. TruBlue also partners with homeowners, realtors, and rental property owners to get homes move-in ready and prepared for market. TruBlue is also a great option for seniors who desire comfort and accessibility at home without the worry property maintenance. TruBlue of West Houston serves the Energy Corridor, Uptown, Bellaire, River Oaks, West University, Houston Heights and the surrounding areas.

Gibson is opening TruBlue after serving seven years in the United States Army as a Special Forces Green Beret Medic, which required nearly three years of training, including a year of medical training and two hospital rotations. As a Green Beret, he deployed around the world to train, advise, and assist the United States’ allied militaries and to build diplomatic relationships.

Although he considered becoming a doctor after leaving the military, Gibson decided opening his own business best fit his life priorities and his community. He’s also an MBA Candidate at Rice University.

“When I found out my wife, Ellie, was pregnant with our son, Archer, I decided it was time for a change. It was an honor and a privilege to serve my country, but being away for seven or eight months every year just leaves you with no family time at all. That’s not what I wanted for myself or my family. I knew I wanted to open my own business, so I started looking into various franchises. There are a lot of great options out there as far as being a franchisee, but I loved the TruBlue concept and the idea of being a total house care manager. I’m excited to bring TruBlue to West Houston,” Gibson said. “Taking care of your home and enjoying your weekends can all be made possible when you work with TruBlue.”

For Gibson, TruBlue is an opportunity to continue his love for building relationships by helping people enjoy their homes and take back their free time. He wants people to know that his ultimate goal is to deliver value through high quality products and services and stellar customer service.

“When you call TruBlue, our number one goal is to provide you with value. We listen to your needs, come up with options that best suit your budget, and streamline the process to ensure your optimal satisfaction. Not only do we want you to trust us to do the job right, we want you feel confident that the service you’re paying for is meeting or exceeding your standards. We’re not here to sell you a service – we’re here to build a long-term relationship with you. TruBlue is the total package, and we want you to want to tell your family and friends about us."

All TruBlue franchises are fully insured and bonded and all employees are background checked. To learn more about TruBlue of West Houston, call 832-933-1022, email BGibson(at)TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit http://www.TruBlueWestHouston.com.

About TruBlue

TruBlue provides one convenient and affordable solution for all your house care needs – inside and out. TruBlue’s services include house cleaning, household repairs, yard work, emergency repairs and seasonal work, all handled by a personal House Care Manager. These affordable services are available year-round and customized to meet your needs and budget. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults with the goal of eliminating the worries, hassles and headaches of home maintenance by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services to fit any budget.