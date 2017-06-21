ID Tech Augusta (L), MiniSmartII (C), MiniSmartII inside Touch Dynamic Quest Tablet (R) Datacap POS partners now have a cost-effective and easy to implement path to EMV for merchants that want to mitigate their chargeback liability while maintaining pre-EMV processes.

ID TECH, the global leader in payment-peripheral technology, has worked with Datacap Systems, Inc., a long time innovator in payment solutions, to provide EMV chip-card acceptance to a variety of merchants. Datacap Systems’ industry-standard EMV-certified payment software, NETePay™, now offers plug and play support for ID TECH’s EMV-certified hardware for an End-to-End EMV-certified solution.

The Datacap Systems payment solution is now available with ID TECH’s EMV products, including the Augusta, Augusta S, and POS terminals integrated with the MiniSmartII for desktop retail and restaurant environments.

"The Datacap certification with Vantiv of the ID TECH Augusta reader and common EMV kernel is a tremendous benefit to our partner base. Datacap is one of the industry leaders in delivering integrated payments and we are excited to begin working with them to enable a full EMV solution package to our customers and distribution channels." –Justin Ning, VP Product Management

This partnership will yield a quick and efficient solution for everyone in the payment industry including retailers, mobile merchants, kiosk operators. The combination of ID TECH’s hardware and the industry-standard NETePay software provides the merchant with a pre-certified payment path, making the transition to EMV quick, cost effective and effortless.

“The ID Tech line of EMV readers is an important addition to Datacap’s semi-integrated EMV payments offering. Datacap POS partners now have a cost-effective and easy to implement path to EMV for merchants that want to mitigate their chargeback liability while maintaining pre-EMV processes.” – Justin Zeigler, Dir Product Strategy, Datacap Systems, Inc.

About Datacap Systems, Inc

Datacap Systems celebrates 34 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more!

For more information, visit http://www.datacapsystems.com

About ID TECH

ID TECH is a global leader in payment peripherals, with sales, manufacturing, and R&D facilities around the world. The company has become a well-established payment solutions provider with extensive experience in data capturing and encryption products and services. Designing dependable, feature-rich products has made ID TECH a leading supplier of MagStripe readers/writers, mobile payment readers, contactless readers, smart card readers, barcode readers, POS keyboards, signature capture devices, PCI-compliant PIN pads, and other specialty products for OEMs, VARs, resellers, distributors, and key end users. ID TECH provides both standard and custom solutions to support customer requirements.

For more information, visit http://www.idtechproducts.com