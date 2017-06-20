The Libman "Embrace Life's Messes" tour will visit 20 U.S. cities this summer

The Libman Company, a leading U.S. manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, is taking to the highway for a second straight year with its “Embrace Life’s Messes” Tour that will travel to 171 retail locations in over 20 U.S. cities this summer. Over the course of 10 weeks, the company will give away products and special prizes during the retail store visits to encourage consumers to embrace life’s messes by letting Libman help do the work.

The Libman “Embrace Life’s Messes” tour will kick off in South Haven, Mich. on June 21 and end in San Diego on August 27. At the helm of the tour is a team of two, Yen and Derek, serving as Libman brand ambassadors, who will drive the Libman-branded Ford Transit van to store openings, retail locations, local events, and national historic landmarks. At the retail stops, shoppers will have the opportunity to see in-store product demos and as well as participate in games to win Libman prizes.

The tour will be documented throughout the 10 weeks with blog posts, photos and videos of the duo’s adventures on social media sites and on http://www.embracelifesmesses.com. Additionally, Libman will concurrently run the Spin to Win Sweepstakes where over the course of 10 weeks, consumers can spin the online animated wheel for chances to win a Libman Wonder® Mop. The sweepstakes runs from June 21 through August 27.

The ten-week “Embrace Life’s Messes” tour is an extension of Libman’s television and print ad campaign that reminds consumers to “Remember the Moment and Forget the Mess.” Whether it’s making cupcakes together, playing with the family pet, or letting the kids dabble in arts and crafts projects, the message Libman wants to send is that Libman has consumers covered so they can enjoy the moment rather than fret about the mess.

The Libman Company was founded in 1896 with one mission: to make the finest, most durable wire-wound corn brooms. The family left Lithuania for the United States in the 1890s, landed in Chicago, and started life in the New World by peddling sundries from a pushcart, selling everything from brooms to clothes-pins. The old-fashioned corn broom was a top seller.

Today, Libman has a 1.4 million square foot facility located in Central Illinois. With the fourth generation of Libmans who have come on board, they are as committed as their predecessors to providing high-quality, American-made cleaning products including mops, brushes, cleaning tools, and brooms.

