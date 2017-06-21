BTerrell Group Grows Its Intacct Certified Consulting Staff

"The Intacct Certified Implementation Specialist certification is not easy to achieve; it involves time and study. I am very proud of these three, who work hard every day to help our clients grow their businesses and their success.”

BTerrell Group, an Intacct Premier Partner that works with small and midsized enterprise organizations to strengthen the success of their businesses through the smart application of technology, announced today that the firm now has three Intacct Certified Consultants on staff. The certifications demonstrate BTerrell Group’s ongoing and strengthening commitment to the Intacct cloud ERP solution, and to providing an exceptional level of support to its clients.

Chris Firra joins Kevin Yu and Binbin Zhai in achieving the Certified Implementation Specialist designation, which is awarded following the successful completion of testing conducted by Intacct Corporation. Each of the three consultants also has extensive experience working directly with Intacct and with Intacct clients, creatively addressing business challenges and configuring the software to meet customers’ specific needs.

Brian Terrell, founder of BTerrell Group, said, “We continually invest in the training and education of our team, both for the ultimate benefit to our clients, and for our staff members’ individual career growth. The Intacct Certified Implementation Specialist certification is not easy to achieve; it involves time and study. I am very proud of these three, who work hard every day to help our clients grow their businesses and their success.”

About BTerrell Group

BTerrell Group works with small and midsized enterprise organizations, strengthening the success of their businesses through the smart application of technology and the resourcefulness of our people. We employ a talented team of entrepreneurs, accountants, consultants and developers who understand the challenges businesses face and are inspired to solve those challenges. Based in northern Texas, we implement cloud/SaaS solutions including Intacct for clients throughout the country. Our firm’s focus is helping clients in the professional services sector, including SaaS, healthcare and nonprofit. Learn more at http://www.bterrell.com. Reach us at 866-647-2611 or at brian.terrell@bterrell.com.