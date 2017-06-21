Another Teacher’s School Benefits From The Colorado Springs Teacher Only Program™.

They show up early, they stay late, they continue grading assignments at home, they decorate their own rooms (a lot of times with their own money). A teacher’s life is all about the kids, not themselves. It's about creating a nurturing and open environment, which breeds learning and acceptance. It’s hard, but as the saying goes, “If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it.”

Walking into Discovery Canyon Campus, the school’s passion and drive for teaching and learning are evident over every inch of the school’s walls. Projects, murals, and other innovative teaching tools are everywhere.

Parents entrust their kids to teachers like Charlie Mathews every day of the year. To take care of them, comfort them, listen to them, teach them, and make sure they finish the school year with more skills than they began.

This is why Lauren D Collier and Rob Hoben started the Colorado Springs Teacher Only Program™. When a teacher in Colorado Springs chooses to work with Lauren Collier and Rob Hoben to buy or sell a home, they donate $250 to the teacher’s school.

Mathews recently worked with Collier and Hoben in purchasing a new home, putting the Teacher Only Program™ immediately to work. On June 16, 2016, Collier and Hoben delivered a check in the amount of $250 to the Discovery Canyon Middle School Band in the presence of Mario Romero, Principal. Collier and Hoben have been quoted many times saying, “We would like nothing more than to do the same for every teacher at every school in Central Colorado Springs.”

This was just a small way they can give back and simply say Thank You to all of the teachers that do so much for students and communities.

Teachers of all grade levels and subjects, and all schools in Colorado Springs are eligible to participate in raising funds for their schools in the Colorado Springs Teacher Only Program™.