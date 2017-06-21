Villa at St. Louis Park Recognized for Quality of Care

“This recognition holds true to Villa’s mission of ‘Making People Better,’ both our guests and internal staff.” -Michael Marchant, VPO of Minnesota at Villa Healthcare

Care Providers of Minnesota today announced that Villa at St. Louis Park is one of the 25 long-term and post-acute care members across Minnesota recognized with a 2017 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their dedication to quality care. The National Quality Award Program by AHCA/NCAL spotlights providers across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to delivering quality care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

“The quality of care and quality of life for Minnesotans residing in senior care facilities continues to improve because of dedicated providers like Villa at St. Louis Park,” said Patti Cullen, CEO/President, Care Providers of Minnesota. “This is a well-deserved recognition for Villa and their staff who provide the highest level of care to the residents they serve every day. I applaud them for this recognition.”

Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The program assists providers of long-term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals.

“This well-earned award is reflective of our team’s consistent commitment to provide quality care to our guests and I’m extremely proud of their dedication and work ethic,” said Michael Marchant, VPO of Minnesota at Villa Healthcare. “This recognition holds true to Villa’s mission of ‘Making People Better,’ both our guests and internal staff.”

The program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision and mission statements and an assessment of customers’ expectations. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. Recipients of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the criteria required for the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award.

“Minnesota is nationally known as a leader in providing quality care and this award signifies Villa at St. Louis Park’s commitment to providing that care,” says Chris Boldt, Board of Director's Chair, Care Providers of Minnesota. “Villa at St. Louis Park staff and leadership have demonstrated a strong commitment and dedication to improving lives and I congratulate them on their achievement.”

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 68th Annual Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 15-18, 2017. Award recipients will also be recognized at Care Providers of Minnesota annual Convention & Exposition, November 13-15, 2017.

Villa Healthcare has decades of experience in nursing facility ownership and management, with 22 centers throughout the Midwest.

Care Providers of Minnesota is a non-profit membership association with the mission to Empower Members to Performance Excellence. Our 900+ members across Minnesota represent non-profit and for-profit organizations providing services along the full spectrum of post-acute care and long-term services and support. We are the state affiliate for the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, and with our national partners we provide solutions for quality care.

