Inventory Optimization App NETSTOCK Celebrates Customer Milestone

NETSTOCK, publisher of the premier inventory optimization app for SMEs, hit the milestone of 1,000 businesses using its app this week, with more than 12,000 individual users accessing the app among those businesses. This remarkable achievement comes less than seven years into the business’ existence, highlighting the usefulness of the app and the dedication of the of the team who built and support it.

NETSTOCK, a global company headquartered in the UK, was spearheaded by Tony Sinton, Barry Kukkuk, Andy Hiscox, and Craig de Kock with one goal in mind: to bring the best practices and tools of inventory replenishment to manufacturing, distribution and retail SMEs across the globe. The company kickstarted its growth by signing an OEM agreement with Sage Software, branding the app as Sage Inventory Advisor in the Sage ERP ecosystem.

NETSTOCK now works with many ERP platforms, providing enhanced inventory replenishment functionality to ERPs like NetSuite, Acumatica, SAP Business One, and more. In the last year, NETSTOCK has also launched Sage Inventory Advisor Basics and NETSTOCK Basics, which are lighter versions of the app that provide the opportunity for inventory optimization to businesses with less complex needs.

Craig de Kock, President of NETSTOCK USA, expressed his excitement for the milestone, as well as gratitude to the NETSTOCK team and the company’s partners all over the world.

“We’re proud to be an integral part of demand planning for so many businesses,” de Kock said. “It’s been an amazing journey to get to this point, and we’re excited for what the future holds for NETSTOCK.”

NETSTOCK delivers an easy-to-use dashboard that highlights problem areas like excess stock, stock-outs, and potential stock-outs. Users can track their stock holding and their fill rate percentages, all from one screen. The connection between NETSTOCK and a user’s ERP is seamless, and the ROI is significant.

For more information about how NETSTOCK equips inventory planners with the tools they need to manage inventory tasks like replenishment, classification, forecasting, bill of materials, and more, visit http://www.netstock.co.

About NETSTOCK

NETSTOCK is the global developer of the NETSTOCK inventory planning application, which connects with a wide variety of ERP systems on the market. The app is an affordable, secure, cloud-based solution that enables SMEs to reduce stock outs, minimize excess inventory, and free up working capital.

The NETSTOCK app connects to ERP data to produce quality forecasts, reduce the time spent on manual tasks, and solve for the optimal investment required to achieve target fill rates. Implementation is brief and inexpensive, delivering an impressive return on investment rapidly. Learn more about this acclaimed inventory management solution currently employed by 1,000 companies globally by visiting http://www.netstock.co.