RapTr™ Cell Line Development Services combine the proven CHO-DG44 host cell line and vector combination with an innovative clone selection process. The results are a highly flexible and customizable platform delivering high titers in a rapid timeframe from early stage Discovery through to the Clinic. RapTr also incorporates state-of-the-art analytical methods to characterize and evaluate product quality at all stages. As RapTr is based on CHO-DG44, it is regulatory-friendly and royalty-free.

“Building on our decades of experience in cell line development and recent investments in expanding our biologics team and facilities, we’re excited to announce RapTr. We believe that our suite of protein expression and analytical services will give our clients tremendous flexibility in developing cell lines and generating high quality proteins using a single scalable platform regardless of their stage of development,” said Oren Beske, Ph.D., President of Aragen Bioscience.

