Talener CEO, Michael Dsupin, announced this week that Talener Technology Staffing will implement a company-wide strategy of banning salary inquiries. This comes ahead of the anticipated NYC Salary History Inquiry Ban (Local Law 67) that will take effect on November 1, 2017.

This salary inquiry ban is, according to the New York City Council, a bill that, “would prohibit employers from inquiry about a prospective employee’s salary history during all stages of the employment process.” It has become commonplace for employers and staffing agencies to ask about compensation while working through the interview process. This ban effectively eliminates the ability for prospective employers to use previous wage history as a basis for future compensation.

Talener has decided to take an aggressive stance by banning any compensation related questions within its own technology staffing practice. Employees in Talener’s offices – New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington DC will begin to evolve their interaction with candidates and clients. “This change in our practice goes beyond the New York City Inquiry ban. This is the tip of the iceberg towards leveling the playing field and eliminating discrimination and biases,” explained CEO, Michael Dsupin. “We will take an aggressive approach beyond the NYC law and embrace the pure intention of the law- extending it to all of our offices.”

For candidates, it eliminates an often-uncomfortable situation where they are hesitant to divulge their salary history. This change also gives Talener an opportunity to develop a better relationship with clients. The discussion can be focused on the right candidate and what they are looking for in respect to compensation. Talener is starting these conversations now to ensure a seamless transition at the onset of the law.

“As an industry, we are so programmed to ask about salary. It will take some time to retrain and replace our reflexes, but I’m confident that this is the right direction for everyone involved.” For more information, read the letter from the CEO.

Started in 2007, Talener is a technology staffing practice headquartered in New York City. Talener matches tech talent to top organizations across six regional geographies.