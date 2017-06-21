Entrance to the Orleans Ballroom at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel

In a city famous for its festivals, the continuity of a new festival is cause for celebration. The Festival de San Fermin, or Running of the Bulls, is now in its tenth year. As the preferred hotel partner of the festival, the New Orleans Hotel Collection featuring seven fine hotels throughout the city, has created a very special Spanish Wine Dinner to celebrate the start of the festival on the Thursday prior to the now famous Saturday morning run through New Orleans.

The Spanish Wine Dinner dinner will be held on Thursday, July 6th at the historic Orleans Ballroom of the Collection’s highly rated Bourbon Orleans Hotel located at 717 Rue Orleans in the French Quarter. Adding to the festivities, a toast will be raised by the General Manager to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Orleans Ballroom, which was originally opened to the public in July of 1817.

A cocktail mixer will start at 6:30 p.m. and the wine dinner event will start at 7:30 p.m. Three Spanish wines have been selected to complement the four course dinner, ending with a Tawny Port from the Douro Valley of Portugal. Chef Stanley Broussard, a New Orleans native, has designed a delectable menu offering a true taste of Spain in celebration of the festival. The highlight of the four course menu will be the Chef’s braised short rib with fig barbecue sauce and fingerling potatoes. This hearty dish is designed to give runners the fortitude needed for the upcoming race.

A special guest will join the evening, Governor Bernardo de Galvez, ruling governor of the Spanish territory from 1777 to 1785. As an added treat, live flamenco guitar music by acclaimed musician Riccardo Crespo will be playing during the evening. Dinner guests are encouraged to wear the traditional garb of Festival participants - all white cotton or linen pantelones, white shirt and brilliant red sash - but all manner of red and white are acceptable.

The special price for the four course dinner including wines, service, taxes and gratuities is $99 per person. The dinner is a fundraiser to support the Running of the Bulls festival and the 501C(3) animal charities that the organization supports. Dinner guests are offered reduced price valet parking at the hotel entrance.

For tickets or more information about the New Orleans Hotel Collection Spanish Wine Dinner - including a full menu and list of wines served - please visit http://www.neworleanshotelcollection.com/nolabulls. For more information about the Festival de San Fermin, better known as the Running of the Bulls in New Orleans, visit http://www.nolabulls.com.

About the New Orleans Hotel Collection

The New Orleans Hotel Collection is a group of seven fine hotels in the New Orleans region owned by local investors. Comprised of the new Jung Hotel and Residences (opening November 2017), Bourbon Orleans, Dauphine Orleans, Hotel Mazarin, The Whitney, Crowne Plaza New Orleans Airport, and Hotel Le Marais, these boutique and small upscale meeting hotels are in prime locations throughout the city. For more information, visit the New Orleans Hotel Collection website at http://www.neworleanshotelcollection.com.