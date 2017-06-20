Don Erickson With SecurityPAC, we will support crucial causes for the improved security posture of the entire country.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) today announced the establishment of a political action committee (PAC) called the SecurityPAC.

SecurityPAC was established by the SIA Executive Committee for the purpose of identifying, supporting and contributing campaign donations to federal elected officials that champion issues for the security industry. ​ SIA formed SecurityPAC to bolster its advocacy efforts to fully engage within U.S. political process. The PAC will raise funds solely from SIA members to support candidates for federal office who champion issues important to the industry. And SecurityPAC will support matters pertaining but not limited to issues such as homeland security, cybersecurity, federal procurement and critical infrastructure protection.

“The establishment of the SecurityPAC follows the core mission of SIA, which is ‘to be a catalyst for success within the global security industry through information, insight and influence,’” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “The Security Industry Association’s political action committee will enable the association to do just that by adding a vital voice to the national dialogue during federal elections. With SecurityPAC, we will support crucial causes for the improved security posture of the entire country.”

Contributions to SecurityPAC are strictly voluntary and in compliance with statutorily defined regulations of the Federal Election Commission. SIA members with user credentials can access the SecurityPAC website. Employees of SIA member companies interested in gaining access to the site should contact Joe Hoellerer, SIA Manager of Government Relations, at 301-804-4714 or jhoellerer(at)securityindustry.org.

