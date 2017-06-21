Vehicle Displays Detroit Keynote 2016 SID Vehicle Displays Detroit is the roadmap to new markets in advanced in-car display technology

Dr. Thomas Seder, GM Technical Fellow & Chief Technologist-HMI will deliver the opening keynote address - “Augmented Reality System Architecture, Supporting Technologies and HMI Requirements” at SID Vehicle Displays Detroit September 26-27. The technical symposium and expo is the world’s most comprehensive event focused on next-generation in-car displays, interfaces and applications shaping the future of the connected and autonomous driving experience in the promising and growing trillion-dollar global automotive marketplace.

To meet the heightened expectations of digitally connected drivers and passengers across the globe, the OEM vehicle displays ecosystem is focused on developing and bringing to market advanced electronic vehicle displays and smartphone-like applications and interfaces for rapidly evolving high-tech, hybrid, electric, connected and autonomous vehicles. Dr. Seder is responsible for technology roadmapping and developing advanced display and control technologies, and cockpit interaction design at GM. His focus is on information architecture, information display, displays technology and HUD-based augmented reality and enhanced vision systems.

Hundreds of automotive OEM professionals, designers, engineers, scientists, technologists, researchers and systems integrators, as well as manufactures, are expected to gather for two immersive days at the 24rd annual SID Vehicle Displays Detroit to be held September 26-27. The technical program features visionary presenters; with dozens of paper sessions by scientists, engineers and technologists from the display, HMI, vehicle systems, photonics, academic and auto OEM communities, providing in-depth knowledge and insights on the latest scientific advances, most recent breakthroughs, and potentially revolutionary applications.

The program covers hot topics driving rapid change in the automotive landscape including:

Panel Discussion: Display and Touch for Multi Modal HMI – Situation Awareness Improvements

Automotive market



Usage of and trends in automotive displays & interfaces and applications

Customer acceptance and feedback on different display and interface technologies

Regulation and trends related to in-vehicle interactions

Display, lighting and system tech. applicable to vehicular applications or other devices for lighting, signaling



Display technologies and components (LCD, OLDE, LEDs, MEMS, RGB Lasers, ICs)

Optical components (illuminators, coatings, films, polarizers, lenses, prisms)

LED, OLED or other devicing for lighting, signaling

Human machine interface (HMI) and system solutions to improve driver performance and user experience



Display system legibility (Electronic Mirrors), visual performance, driver distraction

Touch screen, haptic and acoustic technologies to improve user’s response

Driver/User interfaces (devices, human factors)

HMI tools and methods (software development) and metrology for Multi Modal HMI

Head up displays, augmented reality, night vision systems and components

Driver assist features (Navigation, ADAS, collision warning) toward Autonomous Drive

Infotainment and projection displays

Tools and techniques for measuring HMI efficacy

Application issues with vehicular displays, lighting, and HMI



Optical, mechanical, electrical, and thermal performance

Modeling and Simulation

Metrology and Testing

Electrical interfaces (ICs, connectors, power management, video communication)

Advanced technologies for displays, touchscreens, sensors and processors



Sunlight readable, curved, flexible, low power, ultra-high contrast displays and touch technologies

Flexible and color E-Paper technologies (lower power, sunlight readable)

Metal oxides and organic semiconductors based flexible electronics

Nano-materials and nanotechnology

Touch input devices

Photovoltaic devices

The concurrent exhibition features more than 50 leading display technology product and service providers, showcasing their latest cockpit offerings, up-and-coming technologies, and in-car solutions. Attendees can demo products, source suppliers, and engage in one-on-one problem solving with expert technical reps.

