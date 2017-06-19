Ball Janik LLP has been recognized in the Chambers USA 2017 guide in the areas of Real Estate, and Litigation: General Commercial. Two of the firm’s partners were recognized as leaders in their field in Oregon in the areas of Real Estate, Real Estate: Land Use/Zoning, and Litigation: General Commercial.

Chambers & Partners, publisher of the Chambers USA 2017 guide, is a directory of select U.S. lawyers and law firms.

Stephen Janik

Ball Janik is pleased to highlight that for the 10th consecutive year, Chambers USA has recognized our co-founder Steve Janik as an Oregon Real Estate Star Individual. This honor is designated for lawyers with “exceptional recommendations in their field.” Janik was also ranked in Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use, Oregon, Band 1. According to the Chambers USA guide, “Stephen Janik enjoys an outstanding reputation in the market and is described by sources as ‘the perfect negotiator’ and ‘a tremendously good lawyer.” Janik’s extensive real estate practice includes advising on financing and land use issues related to big-ticket residential and commercial developments.

James McDermott

Jim McDermott was ranked in Litigation: General Commercial, Band 2, Oregon. The Chambers USA guide notes that “The ‘superb’ James McDermott is applauded by sources for being a ‘strong advocate’ with ‘excellent judgment.’ He offers expertise relating to securities litigation, construction disputes and insurance coverage claims, among other matters.” McDermott’s areas of litigation expertise include construction, securities and insurance liability.

About Ball Janik LLP

Ball Janik LLP is a Pacific Northwest law firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with an office in Orlando, Florida. For over thirty years, Ball Janik LLP has been providing outstanding legal services in the areas of bankruptcy and creditor rights, commercial litigation, construction and design, construction litigation, employment, real estate and land use, insurance recovery for policyholders, and securities litigation.

Ball Janik LLP represents large and small businesses; state, municipal and local governments; associations; schools and universities; and individuals. Ball Janik LLP provides clients an aggressive, skilled, team approach to solve problems and achieve results. Ball Janik LLP has been recognized by Chambers USA, U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, The Best Lawyers in America©, and Corporate International. Ball Janik LLP’s success and integrity have repeatedly made it one of “Oregon’s Most Admired Professional Firms,” according to the Portland Business Journal’s survey results of CEOs throughout the region.

About Chambers USA

The Chambers Guides have been ranking law firms and lawyers since 1990, and now cover 185 jurisdictions. Based in their London office, over 170 full-time researchers conduct in-depth telephone interviews with lawyers and clients around the world.

The Chambers selection process consists of exhaustive interviews with clients, in-house law departments, and attorneys in private practice to receive feedback on firms and their individual attorneys. Lawyers are ranked according to their technical ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, and diligence. For more information, visit http://www.chambersandpartners.com.