Apex Payroll, a leader in payroll and human capital management, exhibited at AICPA’s ENGAGE held last week at the MGM Grand Las Vegas June 12- 15, 2017. ENGAGE was a four-day event which brought together six standout conferences for one unique event.

ENGAGE was a new, premier event which presented the accounting professions most notable innovators and influencers for four days of fresh ideas, breakthrough presentations and workshops to open the doors of possibility for attendees. The event featured hundreds of exhibits in six real-world areas of expertise resulting in a one of a kind affair. No matter the area of specialization, accounting, auditing, financial planning, law, marketing, practice management, tax or technology, attendees had the chance to meet with several of the best minds in the profession and leave confident, prepared and motivated to drive growth, enhance client service and make new connections across a vast range of accounting and financial specialties.

Apex exhibited in ENGAGE’s Practitioners Symposium and TECH+ Conference. This conference section specialized in the latest technology trends, including cloud migration, as well as management to grow and enhance business and profitability. Human resource programming was also a key component to this conference.

“Apex continually remains on the forefront of technology and is a true one-stop-shop payroll and HCM solution,” said Marty Hamby, Apex President. ” We were excited to take part in ENGAGE’s premier event and leverage our best in class software and expertise to help businesses in the accounting and financial profession be more efficient and grow.”

About Apex® Payroll:

Apex Payroll is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 250 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex’s technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex’s customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers’ compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex’s cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.

