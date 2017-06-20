"To be awarded at the Storage Awards for two years running is a great accolade and recognises the success HyperStore continues to have within the storage industry," said Jon Toor, Chief Marketing Officer at Cloudian

Cloudian, Inc., a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage, has been awarded Enterprise Hybrid Storage Product of the Year at the 2017 Storage Awards. This follows on from their success in the previous year where it won Cloud Product of the Year.

The awards, which took place at The Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, rewards outstanding products, services and people in the storage industry. The winners are selected after being judged by industry peers and a round of public voting online. At the ceremony, hosted by Storage Magazine and attended by hundreds of leading IT professionals, Cloudian’s innovative object storage platform, HyperStore was proclaimed as the Enterprise Hybrid Storage Product of the Year.

HyperStore is an on-premises object storage solution, providing businesses with S3 API-compliant, multi-tenanted and multi-data centre hybrid cloud storage. HyperStore enables enterprises and solution providers to build cost-effective scale-out storage solutions, including data management for disaster recovery & backup, media archive, compliance and data analysis through one simple-to-manage interface.

“To be awarded at the Storage Awards for two years running is a great accolade and recognises the success HyperStore continues to have within the storage industry,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “We are confident that HyperStore will continue to be recognised for its pioneering developments in the storage industry as object storage becomes a principle storage solution for businesses. We are extremely grateful to the Storage Awards for presenting us with such a prestigious award, and for those who voted for us.”

