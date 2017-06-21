STACS DNA is a full service company that strives for complete customer satisfaction. STACS Dollars helps our clients get exactly what they need.

STACS DNA, the sample tracking software company, today announced the STACS Dollars Program. Customers using STACS® software in forensic DNA labs are awarded free STACS Dollars that can be used towards customization services each year.

While STACS is highly configurable so that it can be used out-of-the-box, some labs have unique requirements. STACS Dollars help them to budget for customization. Customers using either STACS-CW for casework labs or STACS-DB for database labs – or both – receive STACS Dollars valued at 10% of annual support and maintenance fees.

“Some software companies expect customers to take it or leave it. That is not STACS DNA’s philosophy,” says Jocelyn Tremblay, President and COO of STACS DNA. “We are a full service company that strives for complete customer satisfaction. STACS Dollars helps our clients get exactly what they need.”

Not only does STACS DNA strive for complete satisfaction from every customer — all customers receive all product enhancements, creating a win-win for the entire STACS community.