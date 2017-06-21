MATE International Underwater Robotics Competition at Long Beach City College

Share Article

Friday, June 23 - Sunday, June 25, the Viking Aquatics pool at Long Beach City College will host the Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) Center’s 16th annual international student underwater robotics competition

News Image

Long Beach, California (PRWEB)

WHO: Hundreds of students representing more than 60 teams from around the world.

WHAT: The Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) Center’s 16th annual
international student underwater robotics competition.

WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Viking Aquatics pool, adjacent to Building R, Long Beach City College, Liberal Arts Campus, 4901 E. Carson St., Long Beach, Calif. Underwater camera viewing in Building T, Room 1200

DETAILS:    Students from K-12, community colleges and universities are challenged to design and build underwater robots, also known as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), to complete missions based on scenarios in the workplace—this year being the health and safety of today’s seaports. Students will create mock companies and work to “manufacture, market and sell” their product, i.e. an ROV, and then operate it before a panel of judges.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.marinetech.org or follow #MATE2017 on Twitter
@matecenter.

###

Media contact:
NAME: Lynn Dohm
PHONE NUMBER: 815.530.7307
EMAIL: lynnd(at)nellygrp.com

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Lynn Dohm
Marine Advanced Technology Education
+1 815.530.7307
Email >
Visit website