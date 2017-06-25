Premier Press Implements New Digital Printing Technology

Komori Impremia IS29 The 23"x29" sheet size means tabloid publications can print digitally at significantly lower costs.

Premier Press is excited to bring the next chapter of digital printing to the western United States. The company’s new Komori IS29 digital press uses state-of-the-art inkjet technology with UV inks to bring numerous benefits to the company’s clients.

The new digital press supports a 23"x 29" sheet size, over three times the size of the previous generation of digital printers. New capabilities include cost-effective short print runs and personalized messaging on tri-fold brochures, pocket folders, and tabloid-sized publications.

Retail and point-of-purchase (POP) executions become easier than ever with the flexibility of printing on up to 24 point paper, magnetic-receptive medias, plastic, and other synthetics.

Chris Feryn, the President of Premier Press says, “We were an early adopter of digital printing technologies and have always been pleased with the quality and service behind our Komori offset presses. We’re excited to bring this new inkjet printing technology to our customers and are delighted to see how they’re already leveraging its capabilities for new marketing applications.”

About Premier Press

Premier Press has been a reliable provider of marketing solutions since 1974. The company’s services include digital and offset printing, retail graphics production and distribution, data management, personalized direct mail, custom packaging, design and fulfillment services. Premier Press was named the 2015 Oregon Manufacturer of the Year. Located in Portland, Oregon, the women-owned business’s SGP and FSC certifications ensure high quality and environmentally friendly products and services. Learn more at http://www.premierpress.com.

