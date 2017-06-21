To facilitate international exchanges in pop music, Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development (BAMID) of Ministry of Culture continues to organize GMA Showcase this year. Twelve singers or bands will perform, including William Wei, Crowd Lu, 911, Balai, Eli Hsieh, Chiu-Pi, Chang & Lee, Hello Nico, Sticky Rice, Sunset Rollercoaster, My Life As Ali Thomas, and BAND-MAID. After partnering with Tokyo International Music Market (TIMM) in Japan last year, BAMID collaborates with Big Mountain Music Festival in Thailand this year, under New Southbound Policy, to exchange performances and campaign resources. These efforts aim to establish Taiwan as a regional pop music performing and trading center, says BAMID. As regional cooperations become a common practice, connections between the reputable Golden Melody Awards and music festivals in other countries will be helpful to promote pop music from Taiwan internationally.

Big Mountain Music Festival, a new GMA partner, is the largest outdoor music festival in Southeast Asia, attracting 100,000 visitors a year. The event highlight local country and folk music in Thailand. "This festival is like a huge bowl of tom yum soup,” says curator Yuthana “Ted” Boonorm. “It presents best ingredients from Thailand with wonderful international sauces.” He also recommends the visiting band My Life As Ali Thomas to music lovers in Thailand. The band stays true to indie folk music, with pure and enticing scores. Mesmerizing vocals always attract instant attentions in live performances.

TIMM curator Tak Furuichi will also come back to Taiwan again. He praises Taiwanese band 831 delivered a great performance last year in front of Japanese and international audience. He looks forward to discovering more amazing musicians, and engaging with local concert directors and festival curators. The visiting musician from Japan, BAND-MAID, is an all-female heavy rock band always in maid costumes from Akihabara subculture. Adorable image and outstanding music are both attractive to fans.

GMA Showcase tickets are available at FamiTicket kiosks in FamilyMart since May 24th. It’s the concert to enjoy such a wide range of great performers. For details, visit GMA 2017 website: (http://gma.tavis.tw/GM28/GMF/Showcase.asp).