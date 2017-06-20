Today, Pearson unveiled the latest version of its Realize™ learning management system (LMS), featuring an integration with the free education tool, Google Classroom. The Classroom integration can save teachers time and help them to improve instruction and learning, as they can easily access and choose premium digital content from the LMS, assign the materials, communicate, and collaborate with their students via Google Classroom.

Pearson will demonstrate the latest version of Realize featuring the Classroom integration at the Google booth (#1718) at the ISTE 2017 Conference on June 27 from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The conference will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Realize is the online destination for standards-aligned content, flexible class management tools, and embedded assessments that deliver data to teachers instantly. The platform’s high-quality content helps teachers enhance their instructional materials. To access the materials, teachers can search by keyword, browse by a table of contents, or browse by state and Common Core standards. Using the LMS also encourages teachers to customize content reports and student usage data, giving them the ability to target their teaching to improve student outcomes.

"By integrating Pearson Realize with Google Classroom, we’re empowering educators in districts across the country to harness the full potential of digital content and technology to improve the learning experience for their students, said Bethlam Forsa, managing director, Learning Services.

The Classroom integration with Realize enables teachers to improve their communication with students. Teachers can:

-Embed documents and files directly from Google Drive

-Collaborate with students using Google docs, Sheets, and Slides

-Easily add high-quality content as part of lesson materials students can access via Google Classroom

###

About Pearson

Pearson is the world’s learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit http://www.pearson.com.