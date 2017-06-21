Sappington Promotes Elinor Schott to Account Director

Elinor Schott was recently promoted to Account Director at Sappington, a Seattle-based agency that works with leaders in established companies to advance technology, culture, and business changes.

Schott had been with Sappington for two years in the roles of Senior Project Manager and, most recently, Senior Account Manager. In her new role, Schott is responsible for leading major accounts and managing Sappington’s production system.

“I can’t think of a better person to take up the mantle of Account Director than Elinor,” says Tim Goggin, CEO of Sappington. “During her time here, she has repeatedly impressed our team with her account leadership, her dogged pursuit of delivering excellence to our clients, and her calm confidence, which is a core value at Sappington.”

Schott has more than 18 years of experience in project management and has supported both internal and client-facing projects. Before joining Sappington, Schott was a Senior Project Manager for Operations and Implementation at SEIU Healthcare NW Training Partnership where she provided leadership for cross-functional projects and programs. She has additionally worked for Milliman and Segue Move Management.

