Crescent Hotels & Resorts to Manage Westin San Jose

Westin San Jose exterior.jpg Crescent excels in operating luxury historic hotels like the Westin San Jose

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the AAA 4 Diamond Westin San Jose, once known as San Jose's “Million Dollar Hotel.” Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia, is a nationally recognized elite operator of hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

The modernized luxury hotel retains its distinctive 1920s architecture and character. Located in the heart of Downtown San Jose, just steps away from the city's convention center, museums, restaurants and shopping, and only 3.5 miles from Mineta San Jose International Airport.

“Crescent excels in operating luxury historic hotels like the Westin San Jose,” said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Crescent’s extensive operating experience with Westin hotels and luxury iconic hotels will maximize the potential of this beautiful hotel.”

The Westin San Jose features the award winning Il Fornaio Cucina Italiana Restaurant, 9,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the Westin Heavenly Bed®, a 24-hour Westin Workout® fitness facility, 24-hour business center and concierge services.

For more information, or to book your next stay at the Westin San Jose, visit http://www.westinsanjose.com or call 408-295-2000.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 90 hotels, resorts & conference centers in the US and Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Crescent’s clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.