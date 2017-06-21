Primex Color Releases FDA-Compliant Thermoplastic Elastomers

PCC&A custom-formulates all our TPE lines to meet specific customer needs.

Primex Color, Compounding & Additives (PCC&A), formerly O’Neil Color & Compounding, a leading supplier of color and polymer solutions for plastics processors, has released a line of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -compliant thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) for use in food contact, medical, health and beauty applications.

The Faraprene™ F301 series of elastomers is intended for a wide variety of injection and extrusion applications where compliance with the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR, Title 21, Chapter 1 and Subchapter B) is required. They are ultra-soft, flexible and easily colorable. Faraprene F301 series provide a soft touch, durability and a comfortable grip for a variety of applications. According to Technical Director Anthony Montalvo “PCC&A custom-formulates all our TPE lines to meet specific customer needs, adding characteristics such as color, UV protection and other properties.” Faraprene F301 is available in hardness levels from 45 to 65 Shore A.

Examples of uses for Faraprene F301



Medical tubing, vials

Closures, seals

Grips

Utensil handles

Food conveyor belts

Food packaging

Wine corks

Sporting goods

Baby toys

Personal hygiene

Faraprene™ F301 Features



FDA compliant for food and medical applications in accordance with CFR, Title 21, Chapter 1 and Subchapter B

Appropriate for injection molding and extrusion applications

Soft, flexible feel

Excellent grip characteristics

Adhesion to PP, PE substrates

Drying not required

Hardness 45-65 Shore A

Easily colorable

Custom additives to meet specific manufacturing and end-user needs

PCC&A works with customers during product development and throughout the production cycle to provide technical assistance and enhance outcomes. As part of the Primex Plastics “One Company”, along with Primex Design & Fabrication, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives offers technical development at the John J. Farber Technology and Innovation Center. They also offer centralized quality control, rapid delivery from 6 distribution centers, and a single point of contact for the entire process. These vast resources enhance the ability to identify customer challenges and offer the best solutions.

About Primex Color, Compounding & Additives

Originally founded in New York in 1957 as Frank V. O’Neil Color, PCC&A, a division of Primex Plastics Corporation, operates lines in Garfield, New Jersey and Jasper, Tennessee, producing color concentrates, additive masterbatches and specialty compounds. They include high performance custom materials such as TPE/TPO/TPV elastomers, flame retardant olefins and styrenics, anti-stats, ESDs and fully conductive compounds, and structural and wear resistant formulations for injection, extrusion, blow molding and rotational molding applications. For more information, contact Lee Pfaffle at (423) 327-2876 or visit http://www.PrimexColor.com.