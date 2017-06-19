Underground Elephant CEO Jason Kulpa to Host IMPACT Innovators

These visionaries are working on some of the most complex medical and scientific questions of our time. I’m honored to be able to help facilitate this conversation and learn from some of the most brilliant minds in the industry.

Underground Elephant, an award-winning digital marketing technology company located in downtown San Diego, announced today that it will host the IMPACT seminar with local innovators on Wednesday, June 21 at the Underground Elephant headquarters.

IMPACT brings together San Diego researchers, entrepreneurs and innovation partners at the top of their field to discuss exciting scientific advances, latest trends and debate new industry research. The format will rotate between impact talks by scientists making life changing discoveries; panel discussions on trends in commercialization; and crossfire conversations with research and industry collaborators.

“The IMPACT event will showcase groundbreaking research and innovations that are happening right here in our backyard,” said Jason Kulpa, CEO of Underground Elephant. “These visionaries are working on some of the most complex medical and scientific questions of our time. I’m honored to be able to help facilitate this conversation and learn from some of the most brilliant minds in the industry.”

The event is sponsored by CONNECT, an organization dedicated to helping create and scale great innovation companies through access to the resources that entrepreneurs and growing companies need most – people, capital and technology.

Speakers for the event include: Nicholas Cosford, Ph.D., Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute; Reuben Shaw, Ph.D., Salk Institute for Biological Studies; Stephen P. Schoenberger, Ph.D., La Jolla Institute of Allergy and Immunology, San Diego Center for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Human Longevity, Inc.; and Valentino Gantz, Ph.D., UC San Diego.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Underground Elephant headquarters (808 J Street

San Diego, CA 92101). Tickets are $15 for CONNECT members and $30 for general admission, and can be purchased at http://www.connect.org/events/impact.

Underground Elephant is also hosting a series of developer-focused seminars the week of June 19 for San Diego Startup Week. For more information about San Diego Startup Week, visit http://www.sandiegostartupweek.com.

