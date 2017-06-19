We are delighted to be recognized as 2017 Top Workplaces by the Washington Post for the second year in a row

Resonate has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Washington Post. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“We are delighted to be recognized as 2017 Top Workplaces by the Washington Post for the second year in a row,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “It validates our core commitment to our employees and that of creating a culture of innovation and inspiration whereby all team members throughout the organization feel a sense of ownership in our success. Our company growth and tremendous client satisfaction is a reflection of the dedication of our team and the opportunity we provide to take their careers to new heights. We are honored to be a part of this select group of companies.”

About Resonate

Resonate offers the largest proprietary understanding of US consumers. The company helps B2C marketers understand and engage the right people with the right message with precision and scale. Their SaaS solutions and managed media services accelerate the ability to understand, activate, and measure customers and prospects in real-time, driving successful ‘always on’ strategy and execution.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners, and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit http://www.resonate.com.