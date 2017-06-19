Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development (BAMID) of Ministry of Culture holds a kick-off press event for 2017 Golden Melody Festival at Le Meridien Taipei.

To optimize pop music ecosystem and industry strategies, says Minister Cheng, Ministry of Culture has initiated a cross-platform new media production plan to develop creative professional pools and cross-border cooperations. Government is also facilitating financial support systems to attract capitals, and encouraging innovative applications such as block chains and mobile payment. In the future, two pop music centers in northern and southern Taiwan will enhance hardware and software infrastructure, offer professional trainings, and collect and present memorable data and moments in pop music history. Besides, Ministry of Culture will also renovate professional facilities in 17 pop music performance venues. Cultural experience education is also necessary for the next generation.

Golden Melody Festival this year has invited more vendors and participants from local and international video platforms, gaming companies, technology applications, production studios, and venture capitals, says Minister Cheng. Upcoming investment and financing workshops will improve engagements and understandings between industry players and investors. Financing system will expand industry scale, encourage cross-border developments, and promote IP and content production. Music will be a key driver behind cultural content development. In the future, through cultural and technology projects, Ministry of Culture will increase supports and commitments to Golden Melody Awards and other related events, to maximize pop music influences from Taiwan.

From June 21st to June 23rd, Golden Melody Festival includes international conferences, business matching centers, exhibitions (“Record Stores in Future”), speed meetings, pitching, and showcases at ATT SHOW BOX. It will introduce the latest industry developments, concepts, and technologies to Taiwan, and present pop music features in Taiwan to emerging international markets. Taiwan is determined to become a performance and transaction hub in Asia.

Golden Melody Festival organizes a series of business events each year, BAMID points out. Ten international forums this year will review the latest developments in the industry, such as pop music A&R, IP application, sustainable human resources, market in Southeast Asia, blockchains, indie music in Asia, EDM around the world, and innovative services. International and interdisciplinary professionals offer new information, updates and ideas to the industry, and ways to enhance our international competitiveness.

To facilitate industry exchanges, BAMID will continue successful models last year with online registration system for the marketplace. By far, over 300 meetings were booked. Multiple music festivals are invited to Taiwan as well, including SXSW (USA), CMW (Canada), Liverpool Sound City (Britain), MIDEM (France), Reeperbahn (Germany), Strawberry Music Festival (China), Clockenflap (Hong Kong), Music Matters (Singapore), Big Mountain (Thailand), PROMIC (Japan), and Summer Sonic (Japan). Local artists from Taiwan will also perform at Big Mountain Music Festival in Thailand and TIMM in Japan in October and December respectively.

From 2015 to 2016, both event number (300 sessions to 396 sessions) and transaction (430 million NTD to 470 million NTD) are growing. It’s a key indicator of government efforts and achievements.

International guests this year include Makoto HIROSAWA (Chairman and General Manager of Amuse Entertainment Taiwan), Robin MALAU (founder of Independent Music Conference, Indonesia), Grace MCCALLUM (spokesperson of STHLM Music City, Sweden), Jesse Lee STOUT (creative director of Moment Factory, Canada), and Russell BROWER (music director of Blizzard). They will attend various business meetings and showcase. Participating local musicians and bands include William Wei, Crowd Lu, 911, Balai, Eli Hsieh, Chiu-Pi, Chang and Lee, Hello Nico, Sticky Rice, and Sunset Rollercoaster. They are designing and preparing performances to demonstrate their outstanding talents, and exploring international opportunities. The all-female rock band from Japan, BAND-MAID, will perform at the same occasion. BIG MOUNTAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL in Thailand recommends indie folk band My Life As Ali Thomas to Taiwan this year. Exchange program will continue to bring pop music from Taiwan to overseas.

For GMA conference clips, and for more details and highlights, visit GMA 2017: http://gma.tavis.tw/GM28/GMF/default_en.asp