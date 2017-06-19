To support and promote California Park and Recreation Society’s use of parks and recreation opportunities, education, and resources, PlayCore’s Center for Professional Development will be offering complimentary statewide professional development sessions in Spring Valley, Irvine, Los Angeles, West Sacramento, Fresno, and Santa Clara, CA.

The PlayCore education events will include sessions that illustrate research-based best practices for designing and programming outdoor environments to promote active, inclusive communities.

Sessions are led by PlayCore’s Master Trainer, Jennie Sumrell, Director of Education, and are designed for mid to upper level professionals in the fields of park and recreation, landscape architecture, and education. In addition, sessions will offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for professionals and promise to be lively, informative, and offer new ideas to advocate for quality outdoor play and recreation spaces. In addition to the educational resources, lunch will be provided by GameTime and their local agency representatives.

In addition, and part of their contribution, GameTime will assist at least three parks in each of the five CPRS regions install pre-approved playground spaces that promote best practices through matching grant funding.

Sessions will be held on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, June 27

County of San Diego

Spring Valley Community Center

8735 Jamacha Blvd.

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Wednesday, June 28

City of Irvine

Quail Hill Community Park

35 Shady Canyon Drive

Irvine, CA 92603

Thursday, June 29

City of Los Angeles

Roy A. Anderson Recreation Center (Expo Center)

Multi-Purpose Room 1

3980 South Bill Robertson Lane (Formerly Menlo Ave)

Los Angeles, CA 90037

Tuesday, July 11

City of West Sacramento

West Sacramento Recreation Center

2801 Jefferson Blvd.

West Sacramento, CA 95691

Wednesday, July 12

City of Fresno

Ted C. Wills Community Center

770 N. San Pablo Ave.

Fresno, CA 93728

Thursday, July 13

City of Santa Clara

Henry Schmidt Park Building

555 Los Padres Boulevard

Santa Clara, CA 95050

To learn more about GameTime’s funding initiative or to register for these events please visit:

https://www.gametime.com/cprs-regional

For more information on how to bring PlayCore’s leading educational symposiums to your professional network, or to review a list of available session topics, go to http://www.playcore.com/center-for-professional-development.html

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play and recreation solutions that match the unique needs of the each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com

About GameTime

GameTime is a leading manufacturer of commercial playgrounds, custom play spaces and outdoor fitness equipment. Headquartered in Fort Payne, Alabama, and with distribution around the world, GameTime has been dedicated to enriching childhood through play since our founding in 1929. Our products combine play research with thoughtful design to create playgrounds for children of all abilities. We bring together the right corporate, civic and nonprofit partners to build healthy, active communities that make the world a better place for children and families. Learn more at http://www.gametime.com