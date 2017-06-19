(PRWEB) June 19, 2017
To support and promote California Park and Recreation Society’s use of parks and recreation opportunities, education, and resources, PlayCore’s Center for Professional Development will be offering complimentary statewide professional development sessions in Spring Valley, Irvine, Los Angeles, West Sacramento, Fresno, and Santa Clara, CA.
The PlayCore education events will include sessions that illustrate research-based best practices for designing and programming outdoor environments to promote active, inclusive communities.
Sessions are led by PlayCore’s Master Trainer, Jennie Sumrell, Director of Education, and are designed for mid to upper level professionals in the fields of park and recreation, landscape architecture, and education. In addition, sessions will offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for professionals and promise to be lively, informative, and offer new ideas to advocate for quality outdoor play and recreation spaces. In addition to the educational resources, lunch will be provided by GameTime and their local agency representatives.
In addition, and part of their contribution, GameTime will assist at least three parks in each of the five CPRS regions install pre-approved playground spaces that promote best practices through matching grant funding.
Sessions will be held on the following dates and locations:
Tuesday, June 27
County of San Diego
Spring Valley Community Center
8735 Jamacha Blvd.
Spring Valley, CA 91977
Wednesday, June 28
City of Irvine
Quail Hill Community Park
35 Shady Canyon Drive
Irvine, CA 92603
Thursday, June 29
City of Los Angeles
Roy A. Anderson Recreation Center (Expo Center)
Multi-Purpose Room 1
3980 South Bill Robertson Lane (Formerly Menlo Ave)
Los Angeles, CA 90037
Tuesday, July 11
City of West Sacramento
West Sacramento Recreation Center
2801 Jefferson Blvd.
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Wednesday, July 12
City of Fresno
Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo Ave.
Fresno, CA 93728
Thursday, July 13
City of Santa Clara
Henry Schmidt Park Building
555 Los Padres Boulevard
Santa Clara, CA 95050
To learn more about GameTime’s funding initiative or to register for these events please visit:
https://www.gametime.com/cprs-regional
For more information on how to bring PlayCore’s leading educational symposiums to your professional network, or to review a list of available session topics, go to http://www.playcore.com/center-for-professional-development.html
About PlayCore
PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play and recreation solutions that match the unique needs of the each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com
About GameTime
GameTime is a leading manufacturer of commercial playgrounds, custom play spaces and outdoor fitness equipment. Headquartered in Fort Payne, Alabama, and with distribution around the world, GameTime has been dedicated to enriching childhood through play since our founding in 1929. Our products combine play research with thoughtful design to create playgrounds for children of all abilities. We bring together the right corporate, civic and nonprofit partners to build healthy, active communities that make the world a better place for children and families. Learn more at http://www.gametime.com