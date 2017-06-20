"Innovation and quality continue to be at the heart of our company culture and the new equipment line will complement our line of laboratory balances perfectly," said Jean-Yves Chever.

Do More with OHAUS

With the launch of the new laboratory equipment portfolio, OHAUS makes the transition from being a trusted supplier in the weighing industry, to extending its expertise across the entire laboratory to a range of life science applications, including cell extractions, ELISA essays, enzyme reactions, immunoassays, hybridizations and more, allowing for its customers to 'Do More' in the lab.

Efficiency and Safety in the Laboratory

The new OHAUS laboratory products include a range of shakers, vortex mixers, dry block heaters, hotplate-stirrers, clamps and lab supports which are designed to deliver efficiency and precision in the laboratory. OHAUS products are designed for intuitive operation with Man-Machine Interfaces (MMI) which allow for minimal setup and training.

While streamlining laboratory work, OHAUS is committed to ensuring operator safety. All OHAUS products are regulatory-listed for safety with a nationally recognized testing lab, and electrical laboratory equipment is tested 100% prior to shipping.

"Innovation and quality continue to be at the heart of our company culture and the new equipment line will complement our line of laboratory balances perfectly," said Jean-Yves Chever, general manager and vice president of sales and marketing at OHAUS Corporation. "OHAUS is known as a trusted laboratory supplier, and we are pleased to extend our portfolio with a full line of life science equipment. This is an important milestone in our long history."

For more information about the new OHAUS laboratory portfolio, visit http://www.ohaus.com.