Meta Caps Off Successful AWE 2017 with Best-in-Show Auggie Award

Following a standout introduction of its new augmented reality (AR) operating environment Meta WorkspaceTM, Meta was voted AWE Auggie Award 2017 winner for Best-in-Show – Augmented Reality at the 8th annual Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2017. Taking place June 1 at the Santa Clara Convention Center under the banner “Superpowers to Change the World,” this year’s AWE Auggie Awards ceremony celebrated companies and products deploying a full spectrum of AR & VR technologies designed to drive economic growth and shape the future of computing.

Meta won the crowd over during a second-day keynote address when founder and CEO Meron Gribetz pulled an image directly from his phone and placed it in the new Meta AR Workspace, demonstrating a never seen before type of drag-and-drop capability. Video of Gribetz’s complete talk can be viewed here.

“This year’s crop of contestants was fierce, with every company submitting ingenious ideas and experiences worthy of recognition in this evolving industry,” said Ori Inbar, co-founder and executive producer of AWE. “Meta’s innovative technology and engaging demonstrations of how AR can truly change the future of computing rose to the top of the AR products presented at AWE 2017, earning the people’s choice Best-in-Show award.”

In December 2016 Meta began shipping to select individual and enterprise developers its Meta 2 Development Kit, which delivers a totally immersive experience unlike any other AR product to date. Meta 2 enables people to use their hands to interact with holograms so they can touch, grab, create, and share digital content. The technology holds promise in application to numerous markets, including product and building design, education, workplace productivity, manufacturing, and medicine.

AWE is the world’s largest and longest running conference and expo dedicated to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Since 2010, the annual AWE Auggie Awards have promoted and recognized the industry’s most exciting augmented reality AR + VR technologies, exposing new companies, talented individuals and innovative experiences to venture capitalists, industry experts, senior level business practitioners and AR + VR thought leaders.

The 2017 AWE Auggie Awards contest was the most competitive in the event’s history, with more than 200 award submissions from a wide array of public and private companies of all sizes and industries, each vying to win an award across 10 different general categories and two best-in-show categories.

“We are thrilled to be voted as the Auggie Award winner for the Best Headworn Device,” said Meron Gribetz, Meta founder and CEO. “This award further confirms the importance of the innovative technology we are developing that will change the way we communicate, create, and collaborate on a daily basis.”

To view the 2017 Auggie Awards, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rp3t0944DuE

For more information about the 2017 Auggie Awards, judges and a complete list of winners and finalists, visit: http://www.augmentedworldexpo.com/page/1007706/auggie-awards

Born in NYC and raised in Silicon Valley, Meta has been defining the field of AR since the company’s inception in 2012. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Meta was selected by Y Combinator (YC13) for seed funding. Meta entered the marketplace with the first see-through glasses that allowed wearers to move and manipulate 3D content intuitively, using natural hand interactions. With the introduction of the groundbreaking Meta 2 product at TED 2016, Meta is once again redefining the market and delivering a new generation of Natural Machines™ that will become a healthy, vital extension of who we are.

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the largest AR+VR conference and expo showcasing technologies which are augmenting our human capabilities, turning ordinary experiences into the extraordinary and empowering people to be better at anything they do in work and life: Superpowers to the People. AWE USA 2017 will feature over 300 speakers and 200 exhibitors leading the charge in augmented and virtual reality. Join over PTC attendees to explore over 100,000 square feet of cutting-edge demonstrations.

