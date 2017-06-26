HFA honored in three Marketing Excellence Awards categories

These awards are truly a reflection of the dedication and talented staff who continue to provide amazing and creative solutions to our emergent marketing platform.

Multidiscipline architecture and engineering firm HFA placed three times in the Zweig Group’s Marketing Excellence Awards for 2017.

HFA placed second in the Integrated Marketing category and the Social Media category. It took fourth place in the Website category.

The awards recognize the best in marketing from top architecture, structural engineering, civil engineering, environmental and multidiscipline firms in the United States and Canada, according to the Zweig Group website.

“Wow, what an honor for HFA to be recognized for three Marketing Excellence awards this year!” said Larry Lott, AIA, President and COO. “These awards are truly a reflection of the dedication and talented staff who continue to provide amazing and creative solutions to our emergent marketing platform.”

The award will be conferred this year at the Hot Firm and A/E Industry Awards Conference being held Sept. 21-22 in Seattle, Washington.

In the past year, HFA has unveiled a new website, revamped its marketing materials and added two new social media platforms to its repertoire. The changes reflect the growth of the firm, which added offices in Boston, Fort Worth and Mexico City in the last year as well.

About HFA

HFA began in 1990 as Harrison French Architecture in Bentonville by Harrison French and has grown to a multi-disciplinary design firm with more than 200 employees and additional offices in Boston, MA, and Fort Worth, TX. HFA provides Architecture, Interior Design, MEP Engineering, Fire Protection, Structural Engineering, Civil Engineering and Landscape Design services to the retail, commercial and assisted living markets nationwide. The firm has participated in projects nationwide and holds professional licenses in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. Please visit us at http://www.hfa-ae.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @HFA_AE or on Facebook at Facebook.com/HFAAEHome/.

Contact: Melissa L. Jones, Media and Communications Coordinator, (479) 273−7780 ext. 397 or melissa.jones(at)hfa-ae.com.