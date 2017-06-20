Gilbane Receives Award for Patient Room Build-out at The University of Chicago Medicine It was a true collaborative effort to deliver this project two months ahead of schedule, and we couldn’t have done it without all of our project partners” said Tony Tysinger, Gilbane Project Executive

Gilbane Building Company was recently honored by the CMAA Chicago Chapter with its Project Achievement award for the construction of the 3rd and 4th Floor Patient Room Build-out at The University of Chicago Medicine.

The 204,000 SF build-out project converted vacant space into patient floors with a total of 203 new beds. Scope of work also included support work in multiple mechanical spaces to provide new equipment and four new air handling units. The patient rooms included 92 med-surge rooms, 37 observation rooms, 56 ICU rooms and 18 isolation rooms. The 3rd floor build-out also included a burn unit, while the 4th floor includes a radial lounge, PT/OT suite, and procedure room for the Heart and Vascular Department.

This challenging project was completed in an active hospital environment with strict infection control requirements and situated on a tight urban site. As an additional challenge, the work was located between a procedure floor on the fifth floor and the blood bank and pharmacy on the second floor, resulting in limited access and requiring meticulous planning to eliminate hospital operational impacts. Gilbane delivered this complex project two months ahead of schedule. This monumental achievement was accomplished utilizing Lean practices, Advanced Planning and Scheduling, prefabrication, and leading-edge technology.

The project team was committed to making a difference in the local community. This project created significant job opportunities including 560 union jobs (267 minority and female) and 36% City of Chicago residents. The project also achieved 45.70% diverse participation.

“We are humbled that this monumental project was awarded this great honor by the CMAA Chicago chapter. It was a true collaborative effort to deliver this project two months ahead of schedule, and we couldn’t have done it without all of our project partners,” said Tony Tysinger, Gilbane Building Company Project Executive

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Gilbane has two permanent offices located in Chicago, as well as an extensive knowledge of the Chicagoland market including construction processes, area subcontractors/suppliers, local M/WBE contractors, and familiarity with Chicago jurisdictional authorities. With 39 years of success in the highly competitive Chicagoland market, Gilbane is committed to continuing the strong tradition of excellence in the Chicago construction industry.